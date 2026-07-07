Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Jeremy Fry's avatar
Jeremy Fry
13m

Fear works. The method was given a proper examination in Britain with the covid fiasco. From misinformation to controlling the narrative, we were 'terrified' in to compliance by the state apparatus. Working forward the state public health quangos are building on their learning. Fear, fear and more fear mongering. Alas, most humans, eventually adapt, and begin to ignore the fear. Lets hope the state and quangos cease their fear mongering. Its costly nonsense. It also heightens resistance and when there is a real problem 'Peter's wolf will get ignored'.

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Robert Dingwall's avatar
Robert Dingwall
2m

Should you perhaps also have a scale component for 'Who is going to make money/get promoted/get elected/etc' out of this?

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