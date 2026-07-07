We live in an age of permanent alarm. Hardly a day passes without a fresh warning from governments, public health agencies or the media that the next crisis is already upon us—or just around the corner. We are told to prepare for everything, because apparently anything could happen.

Over the past few months alone we’ve been warned about meningococcal disease, avian influenza, hantavirus, Ebola and extreme weather. Barely has one scare faded before another arrives to take its place.

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And there is always another waiting in the wings. Public health agencies now issue a near-continuous stream of alerts about threats such as the Oropouche virus—a disease most people had never heard of until officials decided they ought to be worried.

Some of these threats are genuine. Others remain largely hypothetical, despite years—sometimes decades—of dire predictions. Bird flu is the classic example: forever imminent, forever presented as the next pandemic. Twenty-five years of warnings have conditioned us to expect catastrophe, yet catastrophe stubbornly refuses to arrive.

After a while, you begin to wonder who is more invested in these scenarios: the public, who are expected to fear them, or the professionals whose careers revolve around predicting them. Sometimes it almost seems as though proving themselves right has become an end in itself.

The real difficulty is separating genuine threats from exaggerated ones. That is no easy task when the public is bombarded with warnings almost every day, and few people have the time—or the expertise—to sift through the evidence.

So here’s a proposal. Rather than asking whether a scare is loud, ask whether it is well supported. Instead of measuring headlines, measure evidence.

We’ve developed a simple framework: the Trust the Evidence Scare Scale™. The trademark symbol is entirely unnecessary, but it somehow makes it look more official, which these days seems to be half the battle.

The TTE Scare Scale™ assesses five dimensions of every public health scare:

Proximity – How close is the threat? Is it circulating in your community, your country, or on another continent?

Personal Risk – Who is actually at risk? Does it threaten everyone equally, or only specific groups defined by age, health or occupation?

Danger – How serious is the disease if you become infected? Does it usually cause mild illness, or is there a substantial risk of severe disease or death?

Hype – How intense is the messaging? Are governments, public health agencies and the media communicating proportionately, or are dramatic graphics, worst-case scenarios and rolling headlines amplifying the perceived risk?

Future Threat – How much of the warning rests on what might happen rather than what is happening? Is the concern based on observed evidence, or on hypothetical events such as a virus acquiring human-to-human transmission?

Reading the Scale

Modern scares generally score low on the TTE Scare Scale™, emphasising messaging and hypothetical scenarios, with little relationship to Proximity, Personal Risk, or the actual danger.

Whereas a genuine public health emergency scores highly, noting relatively little reliance on Hype or speculative Future Threats, and placing emphasis on Proximity, Personal Risk, and Danger.

This contrast is precisely what the TTE Scare Scale™ is designed to reveal.

The louder the warnings, the more important it is to ask whether the evidence is keeping pace with the rhetoric. Or, to put it another way: never confuse a five-star scare with a five-star threat.

Two old geezers wrote this post and know that these days, almost any idea looks more convincing once it’s wrapped in official-looking branding.

The Trust the Evidence Scare Scale™

A. Proximity Index: How close is the threat to me?

Thousands of miles away; confined to another continent. In another country or isolated imported cases. Small local clusters in my country. Sustained local transmission in my community. Widespread where I live.

B. Personal Risk Index: Am I actually at risk?

Almost no risk for people like me. Limited to very specific groups. Increased risk for defined vulnerable populations. Significant risk for large sections of the population. Everyone is at appreciable risk.

C. Danger Index: If I catch it, how bad is it?

Mild illness for almost everyone. Usually self-limiting. Can cause serious illness but most recover. High hospitalisation or mortality. Frequently fatal without effective treatment.

D. Hype Index: How hard are officials and the media trying to frighten me?

Red maps, “killer” headlines, rolling news, social media hysteria and politicians declaring “we must act now.” Dramatic graphics, countdowns, emergency meetings and ministerial statements. Routine public health advice. Daily headlines and expert commentary. Matter-of-fact reporting.

E. Future Threat Index: How much depends on what might happen?