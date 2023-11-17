Share

The latest Surveillance report covers week 45 (6 to 12 November 2023). The positivity of the usual suspects continues.

Rhinovirus is ever present, seemingly irrespective of the season. Positivity increased to 13.5%, with the highest incidence in children under 5 years old at 23%.

Rhinovirus causes common cold symptoms: sore throat, runny nose, coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, headaches, and body aches.

There are several interesting points about this persistent little blighter.

The first is its evasive capacities. Even with optimised prevention practices in hospitals, rhinovirus continued to be reported. In this US study, rhinovirus was a common cause of respiratory healthcare-associated infections during the pandemic and was similarly persistent in a Canadian study.

Rhino is a non-enveloped virus, which may explain its sustained transmission due to prolonged survival on surfaces. Also, alcohol-based hand rubs are useless against Rhino - good old hand washing is required. In all that …