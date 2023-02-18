This week we sifted through the following data:

Bottom Line: Overall, a topsy-turvy week in that deaths are down, as are ambulance wait times; covid is on the turn, and staff absences are through the roof. As for delayed discharges, there’s no change afoot.

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In the week ending 3 February 2023 Week 5), 13,412 deaths were registered in England and Wales, 1.4 per cent above the ONS’s 5-year average. So deaths are heading back to somewhere near normal; what 2023 has in store remains to be seen.



With the announcement that Queen Camilla is rested up in bed with the covid, we thought we’d look at what was happening with SARs-COV-2 positivity.

It's doing what it usually does and is increasing as we enter spring. The ONS Infection survey gang are also in on the act, and reporting covid is on the increase.

Beware, it won’t …