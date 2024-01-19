The latest Surveillance report is out for week 2 (7 January to 14 January 2024).

The good news is that everything is presently nose-diving, whether ILI or specific agents - a trend already visible last week.

Additionally, the levels of consultations and isolations for ILI are the lowest we have seen in a few years. So if anyone tries to panic you with F and C words, tell them to go and eat statins as the Chief Medical Officer advises to avoid death.

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Last week, we wrote: “The Independent reports the “New Covid variant Juno surges as expert warns school return,” The Guardian reported that “Spain makes face masks mandatory,” and The New York Times thought, “We Are in a Big Covid Wave.” The Daily Mail managed to find an​ A&E doctor who thinks “it's time to start wearing masks again.” The Times’ editorial view is “that Infections are rising but are met largely by official and public indifference.”

However, they have all been surpassed this week by the Telegraph, which reports, “As Covid-19 …