Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
7h

Oh my giddy aunt, I had just finished my second breakfast when this news arrived. In order to celebrate my ennoblement, I shall invite Gandalf for afternoon tea to celebrate with me. I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate the two recipients of The Most Honourable Order of the Boot and my fellow, may I say much worthier recipients, of their well deserved honours. I am a truly humble hobbit……thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
7h

Congrats to all the rightfully ennobled TTE stars - and here's hoping their ennoblement won't diminish their constant comment postings in support of the two old geezers whose work cannot be over-praised.

Happy New Year to all - and no hangover tomorrow!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture