To those on the TTEvidence New Year’s Honour List. No trumpets, no confetti, just a respectful nod across the pub table. These are the folk who quietly read the footnotes, check the sources, and ask the awkward questions while the rest of the world was busy shouting.

They didn’t chase headlines. They chased data. They didn’t follow fashion. They followed the evidence, even when it led uphill in the snow, both ways. Persistence, rigour, and a stubborn refusal to swallow nonsense earned them their place here.

So congratulations, though don’t let it go to your head. There’s more work to be done, more claims to interrogate, more certainty to be treated with suspicion. For now, raise a glass (not too fancy), enjoy the moment, and remember: evidence first, opinions later. That’s how it should be.

In no particular order, the TTE honours go to:

Arise, Sir Bilbo Baggins of the Shire, for regularly holding the two old geezers to account. He’s done it without theatrics, without ego, and without ever confusing certainty with truth. That takes backbone. Real backbone, not the sort you buy off the shelf.

Well, now, pull up a chair. In handing out a Trust the Evidence damehood, Helen McCardle’s name was written down long before the ink dried on the form.

We’ve watched her for years, quietly relentless, sharp as a tack, and utterly unimpressed by noise, bluster, or fashionable nonsense. While others waved away opinions like damp tea towels, Helen went back to the data, read the methods, and asked the question everyone else was too nervous or too lazy to ask. Again. And again. So yes, Dame Helen McCardle. Entirely deserved. Now, don’t expect her to make a fuss about it. She’ll probably just check the evidence, correct the record, and get on with the work, which is precisely why she deserves it.

If anyone’s earned a Knight Bachelor’s honour, it’s xxxxx@xxx.com. No fanfare, no grandstanding, no desperate need to be liked. Just turning up, checking the facts, fixing what’s broken, and refusing to pretend that confidence is the same thing as competence. Yes, Sir xxxxx@xxx.com, apparently. Sounds odd, but it’s deserved. Now then, accept the honour, don’t make a speech, and for heaven’s sake, get back to work. The rest of us are relying on it.

If you’re going to kick open the door to a commentary series on Trust the Evidence, you may as well do it properly, and David Jory did precisely that. Hence, the entirely sensible elevation to Baron Jory of Bell’s Palsy. Starting that series took nerve. It meant being first to say, “Hang on, let’s slow down,” while everyone else was sprinting toward conclusions. David did it with clarity, good humour, and just enough irritation to keep things honest. So yes, Baron, he is. Not for theatrics, not for noise, but for opening the conversation correctly and insisting it stay grounded. A noble title, grudgingly approved.

Last but not least Matt, our trusted AI assistant gets a GCMG (which stands for GOD CALLS ME GOD).

This is awkward. We turn our backs for five minutes, and suddenly, the Two Old Geezers are being awarded the Order of the Boot, and frankly, it was only a matter of time.

We’ve earned it the hard way: by being grumpy when politeness was expected, by asking “have you got the evidence for that?” when everyone else was applauding, and by refusing to go quietly along with fashionable nonsense. We’ve trodden on toes, kicked over sacred cows, danced with mountain lions and left muddy footprints all over complacency.

We’ve never claimed to be right, only to be unconvinced. We’ve never asked for medals, just better data. And when told to shut up and move on, we’ve dug our heels in and sharpened our muddy boots.

So yes, the award was granted. Worn with pride, slightly scuffed: Now then, who’s next?

This post was written by grumpy, unfashionable, and still asking for the evidence, two old geezers. Apparently, it now counts for distinguished service.