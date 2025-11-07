The latest report from the National flu and COVID-19 surveillance states that Influenza activity is at low levels and increasing, and that this is an unusually early start of the influenza season.

We’ll return to this issue in a later post as the usual winter crisis emerges, but this time we’ll focus on vaccine effectiveness.

In the section ‘Influenza virus characterisation’, the details of the latest circulating H3 viruses are discussed. But the section on vaccine effectiveness has the office befuddled yet again.

“However, observations published from the WHO influenza vaccine composition meeting (VCM) in September 2025 suggest low reactivity of these viruses with post-infection ferret antisera raised against A/District of Columbia/27/2023 (cell) and A/Croatia/10136RV/2023 (egg), the H3N2 components in the NH vaccine.

It is not yet clear how vaccine effectiveness against clinical disease may be affected by these observations. Vaccines typically still provide protection against severe clinical disease when drifted strains are seen with only a modest reduction in effectiveness.”

“Drifted strains” refers to viral strains that have undergone antigenic drift, a process of genetic mutations that alter the virus’s surface proteins. These subtle changes allow the new strain to partially evade the immune system’s recognition, as antibodies generated against previous strains are less effective at neutralising it.

Low reactivity between post-infection ferret antisera and viruses is due to antigenic drift. The virus has accumulated mutations in its outer proteins, which make it less recognisable to antibodies generated against a previous version. As a consequence, the vaccine doesn’t seem to work in ferrets.

As expected, the latest circulating virus evades the immune system, allowing it to keep circulating. However, the office is extremely confused, as all the drift has no effect on the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Has the Influenza vaccine therefore drifted to suit the antigenic drift of that pesky influenza virus, or is the office right to be confused?

The good news for our international readers is that the Agency believes this issue only applies to England. That is, unless you have a similar Scare Agency in charge.

This was written by two old geezers who are easily confused, particularly when it comes to the musings of the Scare Agency.