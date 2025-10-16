The TTE Verdict

In mild depression, the effect of antidepressants is clinically irrelevant - improvements are mainly attributable to placebo response, natural recovery, or nonspecific effects.

More than half of all (roughly 5 million people) antidepressant prescriptions in England are for people with mild depression, for which they derive little or no benefit.

Savings to the health service from reducing these prescriptions would be at least £460 million and potentially as high as £1.3 billion.

A comprehensive network meta-analysis of 522 RCTs (116,477 participants) found that antidepressants were more effective than placebo on average: the approximate NNT was 7 to 8. However, most of the trials focused on moderate to severe depression rather than mild cases, and the size of the effect was modest at best. The authors noted that the absolute benefit was small, and notably, the study was done mainly on published journal articles, which underreport harms and often accentuate the benefits.

In 2008, Kirsch et al. analysed both published and unpublished FDA data on newer antidepressants. They found that for mild to moderate depression, the difference in outcomes between the medication and placebo was clinically insignificant, with less than a 3-point difference on the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAM-D). Antidepressants showed a significant advantage only in cases of very severe depression.

The HAM-D scale usually contains 17 items, with maximum scores ranging from about 52 to 54. Thus, a 3-point reduction is modest relative to the overall scale. Also, a 3-point reduction does not always translate to significant improvements in daily functioning or quality of life for patients who prioritise meaningful changes, such as sleep, energy levels, and social engagement, over minor numerical changes on a scale.

Clinical relevance is significant because it indicates whether an improvement is sufficiently large to make a real difference in how patients feel and function. Kirsch found that the mean drug–placebo difference was <2 points - clinically irrelevant - on the HAM-D for mild and moderate depression.

Share Trust the Evidence

Therefore, for mild depression, the NNT is not statistically different from placebo, meaning treated patients do not benefit beyond placebo. Because the clinical effect is so small, psychological treatments (CBT, guided self-help, behavioural activation) are usually first-line interventions.

NICE guidance reiterates this point by stating that for less severe depression, the benefit-to-risk ratio for antidepressants is limited, recommending psychological and behavioural interventions as first-line interventions. Because the benefits of antidepressants are so small, they do not justify routine use.

Yet, in England alone, about 8 to 9 million people are on antidepressants in the community.

OpenPrescribing data highlights a more than two-fold variation in prescribing rates by region. The NHS North East and Cumbria region had one of the highest rates (reported ≈240 people per 1,000 population prescribed an antidepressant). In contrast, NHS North East London was reported as the lowest (≈108 per 1,000).

The rising use of antidepressants is notable; however, the prevalence of severe depression has not increased at the same rate. Indicating that many prescriptions are being written for milder cases, subthreshold symptoms, or long-term low-grade issues rather than new episodes of severe illness.

This is backed up by evidence from primary care demonstrating that over half of new antidepressant prescriptions are given to individuals whose initial diagnostic codes reveal mild depression, rather than moderate to severe major depressive disorder. Once patients start taking antidepressants, many continue for the long term—around half of users take them for two years or more, often without regular evaluations.

So, we can estimate that roughly 5 million people in England are on antidepressants for which they likely derive no benefit over a placebo.

In 2023/24, 8.7 million identified patients were prescribed antidepressants for £220 million. Therefore, the NHS costs of having 5 million people on antidepressants for one year are about £125 to 130 million. However, this only accounts for the prescription costs. The cost of the drugs is relatively cheap compared to the healthcare and societal costs.

Antidepressant Costs Sensitivity 12.5KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Making several assumptions,* a central estimate of the health service costs for the 5 million would be £450 million per year. In a high-use scenario, os could be as high as £1.3 billion. These estimates provide a sense of where all the money goes.

Furthermore, most individuals aren’t aware of the serious adverse effects that include major GI bleed (NNH =400, hyponatremia in the elderly (NNH =80), suicide attempts in under 25s (NNH 250) and serotonin syndrome (NNH =7000).

Also, clinically significant discontinuation syndrome is a common occurrence (NNH 5 to 10) that includes symptoms of dizziness, “brain zaps,” nausea, vivid dreams, anxiety, and flu-like feelings. Approximately half of people experience withdrawal symptoms after stopping an antidepressant, and roughly a quarter describe symptoms as severe or prolonged for weeks to months.

Withdrawal symptoms, when severe or prolonged, can resemble a relapse, making it more challenging to distinguish whether the symptoms are due to withdrawal or if a relapse is occurring. This makes it difficult for individuals to discontinue the medication.

This post was written by two old geezers who like to make decisions after judging the facts.

*TTE used ChatGPT Edu version 5 for the assumptions.