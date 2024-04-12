7.54 million

The number on the NHS waiting list in February 2024. The good news for the government is that this figure is slightly lower than the peak of 7.7 million.

However, when you look under the bonnet, you find that some data manipulation is occurring: 36,000 treatments were excluded from the overall waiting list due to new guidance, and community service treatments are no longer included in the overall waiting list.

TTE’s back of the fag packet calculation - including the community treatment - suggests the waiting lists are down by 124,000 (a 1.6% drop).

The total number on the waiting list was 2.3 million in 2009. So, there are only 5.3 million to go before we can return to some form of normal service.

163,000

The number of patients with serious heart problems waiting more than 18 weeks.

The figure has risen fivefold since the pandemic. The Guardian reports 86,540 in February 2022 and 32,186 in February 2020.

Cardiologists described the figure as “alarming”.

TTE is genuinely distressed. Last week, we discussed how one aspect of the list might improve while others might worsen. Government reporting biases mean we only ever hear about the good news. Yet, the waiting list for cardiac care grew to 408,548, bucking the trend of overall NHS waiting lists declining slowly. The figure was 233,081 in February 2020.

TTE is doing everything to protect our heart health, given the woes of the NHS waiting list. Systematic review evidence shows that “Light to moderate alcohol consumption is associated with a reduced risk of multiple cardiovascular outcomes.” On that note, we’re off to the pub.

£90,279,427.00

Want to know where your taxpayer dosh goes?

The contract lists the UK Health Security Agency's spending of over £90 million in February 2024.

If you want to be as nerdy as TTE and keep up to date with government publications, then sign up to Create your GOV.UK One Login. We’re guessing, though, that you’ve got better things to do with your time, so we’ll keep you up to date on the week in numbers.

32

The number of recommendations made in the Independent Review of gender identity services for children and young people - The Cass Review published this week.

TTE regrets to say we told you so in 2019:

“The development of these interventions should, therefore, occur in the context of research, and treatments for under 18 gender dysphoric children and adolescents remain largely experimental. There are a large number of unanswered questions that include the age at the start, reversibility, adverse events, long-term effects on mental health, quality of life, bone mineral density, osteoporosis in later life and cognition.”

368

The number of Measles cases in England in 2023.

17,463

