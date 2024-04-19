1,754

The number of Statutory notifiable diseases reported in week 15 of 2024.

Topping the list is Whooping Cough, which has 824 notifications. Tuberculosis comes in second with 110.

Any guesses for how many cases of COVID-19 were notified - remembering it’s a statutory notifiable disease which places a duty on a duly qualified medical practitioner who becomes aware of or suspects a case to report it. Well - er, it's a grand total of 3.

There was a time when you hard to avoid the daily diet of covid cases. It now looks as if no one cares, not even those with a duty to report.

4.2%

Ah, but all is not lost for the Covidians, as SARS-CoV-2 positivity increased to 4.2%, compared with 3.9% the previous week.

We’ve kept it in mind that what goes up must come down and vice versa. The resistance of acute respiratory pathogens means they never go away, and as positivity goes back up, it won’t be long before the media starts pressing the covid panic button

8,522

The number of times TTE’s efforts to map the PPE debris have been viewed since it was published in January. There are currently 113 reports highlighted on the map.

9.4 million

The number of Britons of working age aged 16 to 64 who are economically inactive. A record 2.8 million are inactive due to long-term sickness, up from around 2.1 million before the pandemic.

Rishi Sunak says he’s going to end Britain’s ‘sick note culture.’ “We’re going to design a new system where people have easy and rapid access to specialised work and health support,” he said. Here at TTE, we could do with a little more support - CH is sending Tom off to see his GP, as with his analysis of Comirnaty CSRs we need a bit more “specialised work” out of him.

Under 5s

In week 12 of 2024, all-cause mortality by week of death occurrence was statistically significantly above the EuroMOMO algorithm baseline for those aged under 5 years in England.

So, what are we to do with these official statistics from the UKHSA if no one wants to investigate the drivers and instead just keeps churning out more data?

Oh wait a minute, the Australian Senate wants to investigate excess deaths

We’ve written previously about excess deaths in Australia. The Senate has only gone and contacted us and invited us to make a submission—any thoughts are appreciated.

11-14 year olds

Research shows that teenage boys' mental health failed to recover despite a return to normality after being severely affected by the pandemic and lockdowns.

“Lockdown has had a horrific impact on mental health,” said the psychologist and writer Wendy Gregory. I'm sure everyone has their own view on the impact on children, but there wasn't a lot of thought about children in 2020 when it mattered.

80-miles

The distance patients have had to travel to acquire medication in the UK due to shortages.

There isn't much that has passed the TTE desk without having a say on the issue. In 2019, we wrote about the crisis in the supply of medicines in the BMJ. Brexit raised concerns about possible medicines shortages. However, shortages were already common globally, and the causes, like most things in health - when they go wrong - are complex.

In 2019, we concluded that ‘Until these problems are solved, doctors and patients must contend with drug lists that have unpredictable and increasingly frequent gaps. Sometimes alternatives will be identifiable, but there will often be therapeutic and financial costs.’

If only someone were listening to TTE, we hear you say.

