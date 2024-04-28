Share Trust the Evidence

364.

The number of times the word “Shall” is cited in the 64 pages of The WHO’s amendments to the International Health Regulations.

One

This week’s notifiable report from UKHSA highlights a significant and alarming case of Burkholderia pseudomallei, a bacterium that causes melioidosis or Whitmore's disease. This severe infection spreads through direct contact with contaminated water or soil, and even with treatment, mortality rates range from 20% to 50%.

Burkholderia, a bacterium found in tropical and subtropical soil, is endemic to regions like Thailand and northern Australia. If you're travelling to these countries, the lesson is to wash your hands.

4.7%

The positivity of SARS-CoV-2 compared with 4.0% in the previous week.

In week 16, influenza activity decreased, COVID-19 activity remained low, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity remained low. For now, the TTE advice is it's safe to step outside.

£400

The amount Dr Geoffrey Savidge, director of St Thomas’ haemophilia centre, was offered for every 250,000 units purchased of contaminated blood products. Equivalent to almost £2,000 in today’s money.

As we said last week, there isn’t much that hasn’t passed by the TTE desk: In 2007, we wrote a Lancet editorial on ‘the devastating effect of fibrinogen products in the transmission of hepatitis C virus in Japan.’

1,766

The number of registered deaths involving influenza or pneumonia In the week ending 12 April 2024 (Week 15). 104 deaths involved (COVID-19).

There was a time when you couldn’t breathe without hearing about death. But for now, it’s all gone quiet.

In the same week, 12,332 deaths were registered in England and Wales. That’s 1,112 more deaths than expected, according to the ONS's new model of estimating excess deaths, but with all the bank holidays, numbers will vary this time of year.

50

No need to say anything - have a restful Sunday.

If you’re at a loose end this Sunday, watch the Sky FULL DOCUMENTARY Bitter Pill. However, TTE recommends keeping a stiff drink on hand.