916

The number of people the NHS waiting list fell by between February and March - 7.53 million remain on the lists

685 years

According to the Telegraph, if the current rate of progress continues, it will take a mind-boggling 685 years to clear the NHS backlog. Is anyone planning to be around to witness that day? Tom says he is.

£2,000

The BBC reports that an Agency is charging hospitals nearly £2,000 for specialist nurse shifts on bank holidays. Of that, the BBC calculates the nurse receives about £1,050 and the agency £850. As my late father said, there's always someone making a dollar.

100 days

Has anyone yet noticed the merry-go-round of illnesses readily reported by the media? This time, the media delights in informing that sometimes it’s called the "100-day cough."

Whooping cough has made its way to the headlines, with more than 2,700 whooping cases reported across England in 2024.

Yet, despite the recent media furore, Bordetella pertussis, the causative organism, has been described in the literature for over 500 years. Pertussis, loosely meaning “a violent cough,” was first described in the Paris epidemic of 1578 and may have first appeared in France in 1414.

99%

On Thursday, Community Pharmacy England released its national report confirming the severe impact of the worsening medicines supply in England.

In their survey of over 6,100 pharmacies in England, 99% of pharmacy team staff encounter medicine supply issues weekly, 72% face multiple issues daily, and 79% report patient health is at risk due to supply issues.

TTE’s Week in Numbers hardly makes for a relaxing weekend read. Wherever we look in health, there are problems.

£17 million

But the bad news is not a problem for AstraZenaca’s CEO, who, despite withdrawing its COVID-19 vaccine and admitting liability, is due to receive a £17m pay package—1,000 times the minimum wage.

297

The FDA found that 297 PCR-positive tests for cow’s milk and dairy products were negative for viable virus. As we said, the double standards between human and cow testing are pretty extraordinary.

£22,500

The amount Dr Ranjit Singh, resident ITV doctor, received from AstraZeneca in 2022. He’s one of many who promoted vaccines that are now being uncovered as on the payroll.

If you want to do your own research on your favourite TV celebrity doctor, visit the Disclosure UK searchable database.

Published by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), the website details payments and benefits in kind – made to UK HCPs by pharmaceutical companies.

This post is not commercially confidential, and due to its content, the authors of TTE will not be on the disclosure UK database.