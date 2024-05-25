6.4%

SARS-CoV-2 decreased to 6.4% compared with 8.8% last week.

Surely, you all have been wearing your masks and complying with the latest regulations - oops, there are none. As we keep banging on - what goes up must come down when it comes to respiratory agents.

$411 billion

US Senator Bernie Sanders claimed the high prices for the obesity drug Wegovy could end up bankrupting US healthcare systems. “The widespread use of Wegovy (semaglutide) and other new weight-loss drugs like Eli Lilly’s Zepbound (tirzepatide) could drive the US prescription medicines bill to around $1 trillion a year.”

If just half the eligible people with obesity in the US received the drugs, it could cost $411 billion a year – greater than the entire US drugs bill in 2022 – with Medicare/Medicaid alone accounting for $166 billion of that total.”

To say that Americans are being ripped off is an understatement. “if Novo Nordisk charged the same for Wegovy in the US as it does in Denmark, the US healthcare system could save up to $317 billion per year.”

39%

“The number of people under 40 being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the UK has risen 39% in six years, fuelled by soaring obesity levels and cheap junk food,” says the Guardian. But that's OK, says Novo Nordisk, as not only do we have the latest game-changer, we’ll consume all of your drug budget if you keep eating as you do.

Zero

The evidence that Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccines can prevent transmission from Young Jane to Granny and the indication for transmission interruption in the package inserts of said vaccines.

10

The number of teachers off sick at a Timaru school in New Zealand that forced the school to take the ‘unprecedented’ step of closing. Covid has changed the rules of the game, not only is it work from home but the opportunity to stay at home for the merest of sniffles is increasingly the norm.

450

The number of daily attendance for gastroenteritis at Emergency departments in England. Gastroenteritis is the only indicator on the increase in the UKHSA Emergency department: weekly bulletins for 2024.

47%

In a systematic review of the effects of washing hands with soap on diarrhoea risk in the community. The pooled relative risk of diarrhoeal disease associated with not washing hands was 1·88 (95% CI 1·31–2·68), implying that handwashing could reduce diarrhoea risk by 47%.

On the increase

Summers, here, throw open the windows and the doors and break out the barbie. But here come those nasty critters that like the taste of your blood. The Remote health advice: weekly bulletins for 2024 report that Insect bites are on the way back - Here at TTE, we’re surprised it’s not been declared a pandemic - If only there was a model to predict what happens next.

Zero

The scientific evidence upon which Young Jane was locked up, prevented from going to school and socialising during the pandemic.

NIH Head Francis Collins admitted there was “No Science to Back Social-Distance Guidance” in evidence behind closed doors on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which has been released in full.

Thank you. Moving on to social distancing and the various regulations surrounding that. On March 22nd, 2020, the CDC issued guidance describing social distancing to include remaining out of congregant settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining a distance of approximately six feet from others when possible. We asked Dr. Fauci where the six feet came from and he said it kind of just appeared, is the quote. Do you recall science or evidence that supported the six-foot distance?

A. I do not.

Q. Is that I do not recall or I do not see any evidence supporting six feet?

A. I did not see evidence, but I'm not sure I would have been shown evidence at that point.

Q. Okay.

A. I was not involved in that conversation.

Q. Since then, it has been an awfully large topic. Have you seen any evidence since then supporting six feet?

Q. No.”

Enough said, then. Have a good weekend.