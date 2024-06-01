3 million

The number of patients waiting three weeks or more to see a GP. Hardly surprising that GP satisfaction has dropped to its lowest level ever recorded.

However, as previously discussed in TTE, someone is always making a dollar out of healthcare crises.

4 million

The Inews reports that the ‘number of people who have gone private to see a GP is approaching four million with almost half of 18 to 24-year-olds opting to pay for an appointment.’

At £150 a consult, some GPs are making a dollar or two.

$20 million

Now, talking of money, some folk attract all the good luck. Melinda Gates' who recently split from Bill, has decided to give $1 billion to initiatives that support women and girls. Now, the two old TTE geezers have no quibbles about what the money is going to. However, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is on the list of recipients, who is about to get $20 million. Being a failed politician and lockdown artist certainly pays well.

230

The number of animals that have [so far] tested positive in the USA for the highly pathogenic avian influenza - bird flu to you and me.

The latest number includes an alpaca, and the top three animals are

Red Fox 92

Striped skunk 35

Mountain Lion 22

Contrary to guidance, TTE recommends staying more than 6 feet away from a Mountain Lion.

150 million

David Nabarro, a senior public health expert at the WHO, predicted that bird flu would kill up to 150 million people (150,000,000). The only thing is that the prediction was made in 2005. Since then, we've learnt how to PCR everything that moves. It won't be long before the ants test positive. They are even working out a way to PCR everything that does not move - you never know.

You’ll be glad to learn that next-generation sequencing ‘has greatly expanded the discovery rate of novel viruses infecting ants.’ Just wait - the ant flu will scare the pants off everyone. Sorry, ants and pants was not an intended pun.

Page 96

Pfizer applied for registration to the New Zealand MEDSAFE However, ‘At no time did they claim that the vaccine (among other things) could stop Granny from getting it from young Johnny.’ It won’t be long before we read about the Bird Flu Vaccines stopping the dreaded virus in its tracks.

Three

The number of patient deaths linked to IT system failures in the NHS. There are also more than 100 instances of serious harm at NHS hospital trusts in England. Also, 200,000 medical letters had gone missing due to widespread problems with NHS computers. - Just wait until they get a computer virus - now that’ll be a true pandemic.

This post was written by two old geezers who’d like to clarify that they have no clue what striped skunks are.