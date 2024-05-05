7.1%

As we have said, it’ll be back. Overall, SARS-CoV-2 positivity rose to 7.1%, compared with 4.6% the previous week. Just watch out—it won't be long before we hear the calls to mask up.

$15.3 billion

Novo Nordisk becomes Europe's most valuable company as it raises profit forecast to £15.3bn due to Ozempic and Wegovy.

To make it to the top of the Pharma pile, It’s quite a simple formula - Sell everyone too much food, then sell them drugs to lose the excess weight and ignore all the harm.

But readers of TTE will be aware that you should be careful what you wish for.

We previously showed in a systematic review of 25 weight loss drugs approved between 1994 and 2003 that all were subsequently withdrawn, mainly because of psychiatric and/or cardiovascular adverse drug reactions - deaths were associated with seven products.

62

The number of trash invites Tom received in one week.

Currently, 46,736 academic journals are published worldwide every year, a number that has grown by 29% over the last ten years. One of the few industries left in the UK is its academic printing factory, which publishes over 5,856 journals annually.

One thing’s for sure - it isn’t that difficult to get published.

Unlimited numbers

The BMJ reports, “new rules for accessing medical schools, which were passed by the Italian senate on 24 April, will allow anyone to enrol for at least a semester, after which they will progress if they attain satisfactory academic credits, although few details have been released.”

So, if you fancy a term for medicine, make your way to Italy. Even if you fail, you can meet up with Tom, and you’ll be guaranteed to have a good time.

Seven

causes of higher disability rates for females compared to males, including low back pain, depression, headache, anxiety, other musculoskeletal disorders, dementia, and HIV/AIDS.

While women live longer than men, they experience more years of poorer health, according to an analysis of the Global Burden of Disease Study published in the Lancet this week.

8 minutes

The New Scientist reports that “Being angry for just 8 minutes could increase the risk of a heart attack.” Here at TTE, we've been angry for over eight years, and we’re still angina pain-free.

Some research should be taken with a pinch of salt and this study is one of them.

A Pinch of Salt

Blood pressure lowering shows a dose-response relationship with sodium reductions, which is greater for older populations, non-white populations, and those with higher blood pressure.

So, if you’re worried about your blood pressure, we’d ditch the pinch of salt.

Four

The Takeaways From the New York Times investigation into covid vaccine side effects - rest assured, if the NYTs are looking into it, they’ll dig -up nothing of value. For example, takeaway two is “Proving vaccination led to an illness is complicated.”

It only took them a year to uncover this startling discovery. Given the state of the evidence, it's beyond complicated, but stick with us as we’re back next week with more on Cominarty.