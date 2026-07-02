Our appeal for support prompted a remarkable response. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who chipped in.

More than that, your generosity tells us something important: we’re doing something worth doing.

Share Trust the Evidence

There is a gaping hole between the daily scares, miracle cures, ministerial announcements and the breathless reporting of much of the legacy media. Too much of what passes for health reporting is either PR dressed up as journalism or panic masquerading as public service.

We’re trying to fill that gap, and we call what we’re doing investigative epidemiology. The method is deceptively simple: It is based on a principle so sophisticated it rivals rocket science and quantum physics: keep asking questions.

One thing your support will not be funding is 109 rolls of toilet paper or a Veuve Clicquot Home Party Set for Two—tempting though that may be. Instead, we’re investing in better tools.

Many readers will know WhatDoTheyKnow, the excellent non-profit website that allows anyone to make Freedom of Information requests to public bodies and publishes both the questions and the answers. We’ve relied heavily on the free service for years.

Thanks to your support, we’ll now be using the Pro version. That means we can manage larger investigations, track multiple requests more efficiently and pursue reluctant public bodies with rather greater persistence. In short, we’ll be able to ask more questions, organise the answers more effectively and report back with the evidence.

The first beneficiary will be the continuation of our Bricks series, culminating in an examination of this winter’s inevitable “Winter Crisis”—before the headlines write themselves.

Carl’s work on the maternity service inquiry looks like it will form our second investigation - watch out for the upcoming post.

Beyond that, we’ll continue doing what we’ve always done: asking awkward questions about the latest scare, miracle, emergency, breakthrough or “game-changing” announcement that arrives with ever-increasing regularity.

None of this would be possible without you.

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As for Matt Hancock, we’ll continue doing our best to ensure he never escapes proper scrutiny. The difficulty, of course, is that modern politics seems to manufacture Hancock clones with alarming efficiency. So we’ll remain vigilant.

Thank you again for making this possible.

Two grateful old geezers wrote this post.