Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Phil Button's avatar
Phil Button
3h

One thing seems to be certain: it'll be a long time before you run out of things to look into. Your work is much appreciated by so many people.

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Peter W's avatar
Peter W
2h

Keep geezering!

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