The two old geezers wrote to UKHSA:

Dear UKHSA, I am writing to you as suggested by the DHSC under the provisions of the FOIA: “as in October 2021 UKHSA took over responsibility from DHSC for information relating to the NHS Test and Trace programme”.

Share

I would be grateful if you could quantify the health benefits accrued by the UK taxpayer from a number of contracts issued by the DHSC. So the question is: how did the deliverables of the following contracts benefit the UK public?