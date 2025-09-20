The two old geezers have watched a clip of a dishevelled-looking politician asking questions of the former US CDC Director, Dr Susan Monarez, on COVID-19 vaccines. The session was the US Senate Health Committee hearing. The immaculately coiffed Dr Monarez seemed unfazed by the questions, but her answers were economical with the truth.

Here’s the clip you should watch, but only if you don't have a tendency to high blood pressure.

Share Trust the Evidence

Carl’s favourite exchange:

Rand Paul: “Does the COVID vaccine reduce the rate of death for children under 18?”

Monarez: “It can.”

Rand Paul: “Once again, it can. That's a ridiculous answer. No, it doesn't. And there is no statistical evidence that it does reduce the death rate.”

You can pick your favourite exchange. Tom was struck by the answer Dr Monarez gave to the question of whether the Covid vaccines stop transmission: “they reduce viral load”. Where’s that from? A Marvel comic strip?

UK parliamentarians are enjoying recess and conferences when they should be holding to account the heads of public health bodies, such as the NHS and the Health and Safety Executive. Senator Paul has either done some serious homework or reads TTE. Which one is it?

Two old geezers wrote this post. They believe that democracy is dying slowly under the weight of woke, cowardice, corruption and jobs for the boys (or girls).

Tom discloses his envy of Dr Monarez’s hairdo.