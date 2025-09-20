Trust the Evidence

Please also write about the alarming findings coming out of the CDC’s ACIP hearing yesterday on Covid19 vaccines. Prof. Charlotte Kuperwasser and Prof. Wafik El-Deiry presented data on Covid-19 vaccine safety to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

They reported evidence of:

IgG4 class switching linked to reduced immunity

Long-term cytokine and inflammatory changes

Cellular immune alterations with risk of more persistent infections

mRNA and vaccine components persisting for weeks to months and detected in multiple tissues (heart, lung, brain, lymph nodes, CNS, blood) — including reports of mRNA persisting up to 706 days

DNA contamination in vaccine vials, including SV40 enhancer sequences, at levels exceeding FDA thresholds — raising concerns about gene disruption

Temporal associations with cancers

They called for:

Proactive, modernised safety surveillance

Expanded autopsy programmes to clarify causality

Evaluation programmes for Covid-19 vaccine safety

Stronger pharmaceutical accountability

Clearer CDC guidelines to ensure transparent risk disclosure and robust informed consent.

You Tube CDC website full hearing. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_9ChY9SpPlY&pp=ygUQQ2RjIGFjaXAgaGVhcmluZw%3D%3D

Rand Paul, a US Senator, is also a doctor. He has done his homework and has been hounding Tony Fauci for nearly five years, for his part in the scamdemic. I love the dishevelled Senator Paul. His dad was a Senator as well and just as smart.

