The UK Parliament has no teeth
Watch US Senator Rand Paul hold the former CDC director to account
The two old geezers have watched a clip of a dishevelled-looking politician asking questions of the former US CDC Director, Dr Susan Monarez, on COVID-19 vaccines. The session was the US Senate Health Committee hearing. The immaculately coiffed Dr Monarez seemed unfazed by the questions, but her answers were economical with the truth.
Here’s the clip you should watch, but only if you don't have a tendency to high blood pressure.
Carl’s favourite exchange:
Rand Paul: “Does the COVID vaccine reduce the rate of death for children under 18?”
Monarez: “It can.”
Rand Paul: “Once again, it can. That's a ridiculous answer. No, it doesn't. And there is no statistical evidence that it does reduce the death rate.”
You can pick your favourite exchange. Tom was struck by the answer Dr Monarez gave to the question of whether the Covid vaccines stop transmission: “they reduce viral load”. Where’s that from? A Marvel comic strip?
UK parliamentarians are enjoying recess and conferences when they should be holding to account the heads of public health bodies, such as the NHS and the Health and Safety Executive. Senator Paul has either done some serious homework or reads TTE. Which one is it?
Two old geezers wrote this post. They believe that democracy is dying slowly under the weight of woke, cowardice, corruption and jobs for the boys (or girls).
Tom discloses his envy of Dr Monarez’s hairdo.
Please also write about the alarming findings coming out of the CDC’s ACIP hearing yesterday on Covid19 vaccines. Prof. Charlotte Kuperwasser and Prof. Wafik El-Deiry presented data on Covid-19 vaccine safety to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
They reported evidence of:
IgG4 class switching linked to reduced immunity
Long-term cytokine and inflammatory changes
Cellular immune alterations with risk of more persistent infections
mRNA and vaccine components persisting for weeks to months and detected in multiple tissues (heart, lung, brain, lymph nodes, CNS, blood) — including reports of mRNA persisting up to 706 days
DNA contamination in vaccine vials, including SV40 enhancer sequences, at levels exceeding FDA thresholds — raising concerns about gene disruption
Temporal associations with cancers
They called for:
Proactive, modernised safety surveillance
Expanded autopsy programmes to clarify causality
Evaluation programmes for Covid-19 vaccine safety
Stronger pharmaceutical accountability
Clearer CDC guidelines to ensure transparent risk disclosure and robust informed consent.
You Tube CDC website full hearing. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_9ChY9SpPlY&pp=ygUQQ2RjIGFjaXAgaGVhcmluZw%3D%3D
Rand Paul, a US Senator, is also a doctor. He has done his homework and has been hounding Tony Fauci for nearly five years, for his part in the scamdemic. I love the dishevelled Senator Paul. His dad was a Senator as well and just as smart.