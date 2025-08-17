When young Tommy was a little boy, a geologist friend of his father’s picked a stone up from the path they were on and said to Tommy: "There are countless bugs in this stone; we probably only recognise a small fraction of them."

And so it is that the UKHSA has just produced this:

You can read the 83-page mapping exercise here.

Before you do, though, be aware that this looks to the two old geezers as the first of a long series of CORC reports on the latest threats to our wallets health.

CORC appears to be inspired by the WHO Director General’s rather confused thoughts

Let’s leave the details of the mapping exercise aside. There are several methodological problems with it, including the lack of critical appraisal of the studies included, but maybe that’s asking too much.

Looking at the text, we noted that the word “emerging” or “re-emerging” is mentioned 71 times. Taking into account the title page and other space fillers, that’s an average of about one mention per page.

So Carl went off to consult the US CDC, the font of all knowledge, and emailed old Tommy this

As we had never heard the name before, and we were also puzzled by something that takes 60 years to emerge, we checked the rationale for the CORC mapping.

Why choose such a virus (usually transmitted by a midget in the Amazon basin) to spend taxpayers’ money on?

The text reports this rationale on page 5:

The Peribunyaviridae family is one of 24 pathogen families included in UKHSA’s priority pathogen tool for guiding research and development funding in England (5), and Oropouche virus is listed as a notable pathogen in this family. As part of wider efforts to increase pandemic preparedness, UKHSA is leading CORC on behalf of the WHO, including one for viruses in the Bunyaviricetes class and another specifically for the Arenaviridae family (6). An objective for each CORC is to produce a research and development roadmap describing priorities for outbreak preparedness. In this context, the aim of this work was to produce a rapid EGM of the available evidence on Oropouche virus to identify areas of research where evidence already exists and where there are evidence gaps to inform research prioritisation for the Bunyaviricetes CORC.

So there are 24 pathogen families in the UKHSA’s firing line. The Peribunyaviridae family is one of them. However, the family is not made of one agent. It has eight genera (that we know of), each with its own stable of bugs…….we think our readers have got the message: so why go for poor old Oropache? By the way, if you're not too upset and know how to multiply by 8, please skip looking at Figure 3 in the ICTV report and just count the known bugs in one genus. Look away now: 16.

Oh, before we leave you: how much is this CORCing caper costing the poor taxpayer?

This post was written by two old geezers who hope to put a CORC in the bottle of UKHSA’s runaway spending.

