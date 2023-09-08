This week, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) launched an open consultation on disclosing industry payments to the healthcare sector.

This is your opportunity to have a say on whether manufacturers and commercial suppliers of medicines and devices should report details of the payments and other benefits they provide to healthcare professionals and organisations.

The Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review, chaired by Julia Cumberlege, recommended that “the register of the General Medical Council (GMC) should be expanded to include a list of financial and non-pecuniary interests for all doctors. The public has a right to know.”

The House of Commons Health Select Committee recommended a GMC declaration register in 2005. Yet, unlike other countries that have thought this through and sorted the issue, the UK still lacks legislation. For example, The US Physician Payments Sunshine Act requires manufacturers to collect, track and report all financial relationship…