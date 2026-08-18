The two old geezers have exposed a long trail of connections between the Scare Agency and private enterprises. The famous tune “it’s commercial in confidence, bug off” has resonated many times on these pages.

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Our readers may be interested in the latest (partial) disclosure: the UKHSA Advisory Board: register of interests

Here are the names and disclosures, all updated to May-July 2026, as reported in the Gov.uk document:

Iain Peters, Chair -

Chair NHS London Region

Director and 50% equity shareholder in Clef House Limited

Felicity Cooper –

Associate Non-executive

Non-Executive Director, Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust

Stuart Dollow –

Non-executive member

50% shareholder of Vermilion Life Sciences Ltd

Occupational pension schemes with Roche and GSK Date of declaration 26 June 2026

Jon Friedland – Non-executive member

Prof City St. George’s, University of London

President – European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

Marie Gabriel - Associate non-executive member

Chair of NHS North-East London Integrated Care Board

Graham Hart - Non-executive member

Professor, University College London

Chair, Medical Research Council Applied Global Health Research Board

Susan Hopkins – Chief Executive

Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Microbiology, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

Professor of Infectious Diseases and Health Security, University College London

Research associations with UCL, Imperial and Oxford University related to grants and teaching

Sarah Jensen - Associate non-executive member

Chief, Digital and Infrastructure Officer at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Robin May – Chief Scientific Officer, seconded from University of Birmingham

Steven Riley – Chief Data Officer, seconded from Imperial College London.

A very interesting and prestigious set of names and institutions, no doubt. Before we go any further, though, we noticed something missing at the bottom of the declaration.