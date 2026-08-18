The UKHSA Advisory Board Register of Interests
“The revolving door of official corruption is dizzying" (Dr Tony O'Sullivan)
The two old geezers have exposed a long trail of connections between the Scare Agency and private enterprises. The famous tune “it’s commercial in confidence, bug off” has resonated many times on these pages.
Our readers may be interested in the latest (partial) disclosure: the UKHSA Advisory Board: register of interests
Here are the names and disclosures, all updated to May-July 2026, as reported in the Gov.uk document:
Iain Peters, Chair -
Chair NHS London Region
Director and 50% equity shareholder in Clef House Limited
Felicity Cooper –
Associate Non-executive
Non-Executive Director, Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust
Stuart Dollow –
Non-executive member
50% shareholder of Vermilion Life Sciences Ltd
Occupational pension schemes with Roche and GSK Date of declaration 26 June 2026
Jon Friedland – Non-executive member
Prof City St. George’s, University of London
President – European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases
Marie Gabriel - Associate non-executive member
Chair of NHS North-East London Integrated Care Board
Graham Hart - Non-executive member
Professor, University College London
Chair, Medical Research Council Applied Global Health Research Board
Susan Hopkins – Chief Executive
Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Microbiology, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust
Professor of Infectious Diseases and Health Security, University College London
Research associations with UCL, Imperial and Oxford University related to grants and teaching
Sarah Jensen - Associate non-executive member
Chief, Digital and Infrastructure Officer at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Robin May – Chief Scientific Officer, seconded from University of Birmingham
Steven Riley – Chief Data Officer, seconded from Imperial College London.
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A very interesting and prestigious set of names and institutions, no doubt. Before we go any further, though, we noticed something missing at the bottom of the declaration.