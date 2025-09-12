You will recall that in our efforts to keep tabs on what the UK Scare Agency is up to with our cash, we came across this contract notice.

The notice informs us that the UKHSA has established preferential channels to purchase COVID-19 vaccines valued between £1 and £1,000,000,000 between 2024 and 2028.

We reported on this on 18 August

We identified a dynamic purchasing system for approved vendors of COVID-19 vaccines, valued at up to a billion Pounds of our cash.

So we wrote to our good old friend xxxxxxxxxxxxxx@xxxxx.xxx.xx to find out a bit more: who gets what, and what do the “invites” to bid look like?

We swear on Tony Blair’s head that we were amazed to get not one, but two answers.

First:

Second: 12 files that you can download here, which contain the rules for responding to the Scare Agency invitation to tender (ITT).

These include the Schedule 4 Outline Specification for the Supply of COVID-19 Vaccines under the DPS, with a load of definitions, other schedules, and the specification of what the vaccines should be.

There are also ten other generic forms-containing files that provide little information. But reviewing them, we found a few gems.

In the fifth file, grounds for “discretionary exclusion” of contractors or subcontractors include that they have “been involved in the preparation of the procurement procedure”.

So, connecting the dots, the Scare Agency must have used the expertise of pharma to prepare the dynamic purchasing pool?

Doc 7, if signed by the provider, binds them to confidentiality for the duration of the contract (so the commercial in confidence rigmarole comes from the Scare Agency).

The Scare Agency refuses to disclose how they spend our money, which is why they gagged Big Pharma from the outset.

Doc 8, a real feast:

So if you work in a senior position in the Scare Agency and you're friends with the CEO of one of the listed big pharma, you need to “manage” or ”mitigate”. So long as you tick the box, everything will be OK.

Doc 9: Dear Big Pharma, tell us what is sensitive, and we will stonewall any FOIs, especially from those two old geezers. So Docs 7+9 = secrecy. But it’s OK to discuss with other branches of Government (Doc 10).

Finally, Doc 12:

This all looks to us like friends united with a secret squirrel to boot and a hint of dynamic criteria. The only thing that's dynamic about the purchasing process is the senior execs at the Scare Agency who appear to know a lot more about where all the cash goes than they're letting on.

Elsewhere in the docs, Matt, our homemade AI tool, picked up this sequence:

User-Centric Approach:

UKHSA seeks to understand the needs and perspectives of various users, including businesses and the general public.

Accessibility:

Preferential channels are those that are easy for people to use and access, providing a joined-up experience across all services.

Avoidance of Inaccessible Channels:

UKHSA aims to avoid using channels like GPs as a primary point of contact for general communication, as this can be perceived as a government agenda rather than addressing individual needs, and GPs may lack the consistent engagement required for building trust.

Joined-Up Experience:

A key goal is to provide a single, seamless experience for users regardless of the channel they choose, ensuring consistency and ease of use.

So is the UKHSA specifically avoiding general practice because they lack consistent engagement to build trust”?

So is the Scare Agency now our best friend?

Worried about tax rises? Don’t be, your tax money is being spent on more Covid measures to protect you. Remember the UKHSA’s refusal to answer our questions on the other reckless spending because of their “historical nature”. This dynamic duhdah certainly is not historical. It’s running now.

This post was written by two old geezers who now understand that stonewalls are built from both sides to make everything impenetrable.