In our efforts to keep tabs on what the UK Scare Agency is up to with our cash,

we came across this contract notice.

The notice informs us that the UKHSA has established preferential channels to purchase COVID-19 vaccines valued between £1 and £1,000,000,000 between 2024 and 2028.

Share Trust the Evidence

For the time being, we will leave aside the assessment of the effects of said vaccines, which we have shown to have initially been a political affair (and we suspect continues to be so); some aspects of the announcement interested us.

The eye-watering sum set aside for the purchase of vaccines with an uncertain effectiveness and harms profile is one.

And then the following:

The Authority is establishing a Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) for product(s) indicated for protection from COVID-19 for future immunisation campaigns. The duration of the DPS will be for 4 years (2024-2028).

UKHSA anticipates a requirement over the period 2024 to 2028 for the supply of product(s) indicated for protection from COVID-19. The annual requirement for COVID-19 vaccines will be determined by DHSC and UKHSA policy following advice from the JCVI as to which cohorts should be included in an upcoming immunisation programme.

UKHSA is seeking to establish a Dynamic Purchasing System ("DPS") to provide a flexible route to market as a means of meeting the requirements for COVID-19 vaccines. The potential total value of the procurements (in aggregate) that may be placed with one (1) or more potential providers in aggregate within the DPS is [£1 billion] (excluding VAT).

We asked the UKHSA to explain to us what a DPS is and got the following answer:

So the Agency has a group of trusted providers to whom it can turn in times of trouble:

The Authority invites applications from suitably qualified suppliers to join the DPS in order to participate in future tender opportunities. Only those suppliers whose DPS application has been approved and who have been accepted onto the DPS at the time an ITT is issued will be eligible to submit a tender.

We tried unsuccessfully to access the tender documents here. If we still had real investigative journalists, this could still be achieved. We tried writing to xxxxxxxxxxxxxx@xxxxx.xxx.xx, but that did not work either.

So we will try with FOI. We have requested the tender documents to understand who they plan to award our funds to over the next three years and who is inside the DPS tent.

Don’t hold your breath.

TOGS

Worried about tax rises? Don’t be, you’re tax money is being spent on more Covid measures.



This post was written by two old geezers who are now on first-name terms with Bounceback, the automatic “address unknown” email feature activated by writing to xxxxxxxxxxxxxx@xxxxx.xxx.xx.