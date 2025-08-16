Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
20h

Also, I would like to add, that here in Canada the VISP (vaccine injury support program) was a shamble. The public health agency of Canada was not prepared for the number of people looking for support so contracted it out to a company called Oxaro, which also was an abysmal failure but one of the people on our support group was offered pittance for her many injuries, which she declined but was told if she accepted she would have to sign a NDA, a non disclosure agreement. What’s with the cover up?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
20h

Excellent that you prevailed and at least got some information. It drives me around the bend that having the TPB (tax payer bank) at their disposal they can spend like drunken sailors with no accountability. How dare they withhold important information from those who keep them afloat and who want to know how the money is being spent. I’ve wondered from the get go about the contractual agreements. What did our governments have to agree to in order to get the supply of “live saving,” shots? Pharma was definitely in the drivers seat. The agreement extends to the year 2028. Are they contractually bound to purchase a certain quantity regardless of demand? I would say that the majority of people aren’t getting anymore shots, so now what happens. I also wonder if there was a clause included in the contracts that prevented them from acknowledging injuries or deaths from the shots, because governments have bent over backwards to deny them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture