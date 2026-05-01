There is something undeniably unsettling about the steady rise of cancers in younger adults. For decades, cancer has been framed—largely correctly—as a disease of ageing.

Yet a recent study on registry data in England shows increases across a swathe of malignancies in people aged 20–49, including colorectal, kidney, pancreatic and endometrial cancers.

At first glance, this appears to be a looming public health crisis. But before reaching for sweeping explanations, it is worth asking a more basic question: is this a real effect, and if so, what kind of signal are we actually seeing?

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The answer, frustratingly, is somewhere in between. The rise is real in the sense that incidence curves have shifted upwards across multiple cancer types. Sixteen of 22 cancers in younger women and 11 of 21 in younger men increased significantly between 2001 and 2019. But most of these cancers are also rising in older adults, where the absolute burden remains far higher. Only a handful—notably colorectal and ovarian—show patterns confined to younger cohorts.