Note: this post was published for paying subscribers only on Mayday. We are making it freely available given its important content.

There is something undeniably unsettling about the steady rise of cancers in younger adults. For decades, cancer has been framed—largely correctly—as a disease of ageing.

Yet a recent study on registry data in England shows increases across a swathe of malignancies in people aged 20–49, including colorectal, kidney, pancreatic and endometrial cancers.

At first glance, this appears to be a looming public health crisis. But before reaching for sweeping explanations, it is worth asking a more basic question: is this a real effect, and if so, what kind of signal are we actually seeing?

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The answer, frustratingly, is somewhere in between. The rise is real in the sense that incidence curves have shifted upwards across multiple cancer types. Sixteen of 22 cancers in younger women and 11 of 21 in younger men increased significantly between 2001 and 2019. But most of these cancers are also rising in older adults, where the absolute burden remains far higher. Only a handful—notably colorectal and ovarian—show patterns confined to younger cohorts.

That distinction matters. When trends move in parallel across age groups, the explanation is unlikely to lie in something uniquely “new” affecting only the young. It points instead to broader shifts in diagnostic practices, long-term exposures, or population-wide risk factors that unfold over decades.

This is where the discussion often turns to behavioural risks, and particularly to population attributable fractions (PAFs). These estimates suggest that 7% to 65% of certain cancers may be attributable to known behaviours, which are often used to imply causality and guide policy.

Population attributable fractions (PAFs) estimate the proportion of cases of a disease in a population that can be attributed to a specific risk factor—in other words, the share of cases that would not occur if that exposure were eliminated, assuming the relationship is causal.

But PAFs are a fragile construct, depending on assumptions that rarely hold in the real world: that risk factors act independently, that relative risks are stable across populations, and that exposure is measured accurately.

In this study, PAFs are calculated with a standard formula and a 10-year lag between exposure and disease. Yet cancers often develop over far longer periods, and exposures interact in complex, non-linear ways.

More importantly, PAFs are often mistaken for explanations of trends. They are not. A high PAF tells us how much disease might be linked to a factor at a single point in time not whether changes in that factor explain rising incidence.

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Here’s where the data becomes awkward. Apart from obesity, most established behavioural risk factors are moving in the “right” direction. The results note that smoking has declined by roughly 2% per year in younger adults, alcohol consumption is stable or falling and physical inactivity has decreased. Even red and processed meat intake has dropped sharply over the past decade.

If these behaviours were driving the rise in cancer, we would expect incidence to fall, not climb.

Obesity stands out as the exception; its prevalence has risen steadily since the mid-1990s, particularly among younger women. Indeed, obesity-related cancers show increases in both BMI-attributable and non-attributable components, suggesting it plays a role. But even here, the story is incomplete as non-attributable rates are also rising, meaning cancers are increasing even among cases not explained by BMI.

So obesity may be part of the explanation, but it is clearly not the whole.

What, then, of the “unknowns”? A growing list of suspects is proposed: ultra-processed foods, changes in the microbiome, early-life antibiotic exposure, endocrine disruptors, sleep disruption, and more. Yet when examined at the population level, many of these exposures are stable or even declining: air pollution has fallen, sugary drink consumption has declined, and antibiotic prescribing has decreased.

This leaves us with an uncomfortable possibility: the rise in early-onset cancers may not be primarily driven by recent behavioural changes at all.

There is also a historical perspective that tempers some of the more alarmist narratives. Previous generations experienced higher smoking rates, worse air pollution, and fewer dietary safeguards. If today’s modest shifts in behaviour were the dominant drivers of cancer, we might expect incidence to be falling dramatically, not rising modestly.

None of this is to dismiss the concern. Rising cancer incidence in younger adults is a signal that should be taken seriously. The temptation is to attribute it to fashionable risk factors or to lean too heavily on PAFs as evidence that oversimplifies a complex epidemiological picture.

What is needed is better longitudinal data on early-life exposures. More careful disentangling of diagnostic effects, and a willingness to accept that, for now, much of this rise in cancer remains unexplained.

In public health, acknowledging uncertainty is not a weakness; it is the starting point for getting closer to the truth.

This post was written by two old geezers who have two certainties: one day they will die, and they will keep paying tax until that day and possibly beyond.