Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
7h

Why does the BMJ only go to 2019? I would be interested in the numbers for the last 5 years.

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Jeremy Fry's avatar
Jeremy Fry
7h

Any relationship with vaccine formulas? For example the roll-out of say HPV vaccines? Not saying there are, or are not any links, but what does the data say?

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