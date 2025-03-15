Following from yesterday’s post, the two snoopy old geezers thought they’d take a look at the evidence used by the CDC to forcefully promote Covid 19 vaccines: Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluation (GRADE): Updated COVID-19 vaccine (2024-2025 Formulation).

We decided to concentrate on effectiveness only, not to overwhelm our readers, as we can focus on harms later. We looked at each study’s design, outcome(s) definition, the latter being of the major failings of science in the Covid saga, and funding.

These variables are summarised for the 13 US included studies in the CDC document in Tables 3a to 3c.

Critical appraisal in EBM is based on narrowing uncertainty around a result, looking at items like study design and clarity of logic and reporting. The question at the back of our heads is: Could there be an alternative explanation for what I am reading?

We provide our extraction sheet here:

The US CDC Assessment Of Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccines Sheet1 69KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The list of 13 included studies in the CDC document is in the reference section at the end of the post.

This is how the CDC summarised the results:

ED/UC stand for Emergency Department or Urgent Care

The first thing to note is the reporting of vaccine effectiveness (VE) using relative risk reduction, which as we have abundantly explained is half the story and has debatable public health significance, even if the comparators are comparable.

Second, the authors’ funding disclosures are not exactly reassuring. Here is one example from a study supported by Moderna, Inc:

“BKA, LQ, LSS, SQ, JET, GSL, JHK, YL, RB, JS, SKC, HST, MA, and HFT are employees of Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC), contracted by Moderna, Inc. to conduct this study. KJB is an adjunct investigator at (KPSC). AF was an employee of (KPSC); currently an employee of SimulStat. MAM, EJA, CKZ, and TS are employees of and shareholders in Moderna, Inc. CAT was an employee of and a shareholder in Moderna Inc at the time of protocol development; currently an employee of AstraZeneca. BKA received funding from GlaxoSmithKline, Dynavax, Genentech, and Moderna unrelated to this manuscript. LQ received funding from GlaxoSmithKline, Dynavax, and Moderna unrelated to this manuscript. LSS received funding from GlaxoSmithKline, Dynavax, and Moderna unrelated to this manuscript. KJB received funding from GlaxoSmithKline, Dynavax, and Pfizer unrelated to this manuscript. SQ received funding from Dynavax unrelated to this manuscript. JET received funding from Pfizer and Moderna unrelated to this manuscript. GSL, JHK, and HFT received funding from GlaxoSmithKline and Moderna unrelated to this manuscript. HFT served on advisory boards for Janssen and Pfizer. AF received funding from Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Gilead, and Moderna unrelated to this manuscript. YL received funding from GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, and Moderna unrelated to this manuscript. RB received funding from GlaxoSmithKline unrelated to this manuscript. JS received funding from Pfizer, Sanofi, and Intercept unrelated to this manuscript. SKC received funding from Pfizer, Bayer AG, and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network unrelated to this manuscript. HST received funding from GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, ALK, and Wellcome unrelated to this manuscript. MA received funding from Pfizer unrelated to this manuscript”.

Third, we noted an intermingling and mixing of CDC authors with researchers on the pharma payroll for other work on similar topics, even in CDC-funded studies.

This the Funding statement of another study: “Primary funding for this work was provided by the United States Centers Disease Control and Prevention (contract 75D30122C14944 to Dr.[our redaction]). Scientists from the funding source, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, participated in all aspects of this study, including its design, analysis, interpretation of data, writing the report, and the decision to submit the article for publication. Scientists from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are included as authors on this manuscript.”

So, the authors follow US CDC policy as there is no break between funder and researcher. Can anyone tell the difference anymore between private and public?

Fourth, eight of the included studies use a case-negative case-control design. This is a design of little practical importance and high misleading potential.

Both cases and controls are enrolled based on ILI symptoms. Cases are those who test positive to SARS-CoV-2 and controls are those who test negative. The next stage is the linking of cases and controls to vaccinations. Covid vaccines do not stop transmission nor can the status of active infection be inferred from a positive PCR with no clinical assessment or report of viral load. None of the 13 studies report this information. In the only included study partially reporting cycle thresholds in a supplementary table (Ackerson 2024) up to a third of “cases” have thresholds over 27, implying inactive disease, convalescence or contamination. In other words, they are not active cases. This seems to have escaped the authors, which is very strange as CDC scientists have produced some of the best video lectures on PCR known to us.

The study design is inappropriate as it supposedly tests the capacity to prevent a positive meaningless test.

In addition, there is the absence of blinding of researchers to the exposure status of cases and controls, the fact that the CDC is both the sponsor and the assessor of the vaccines, and the bias bucket is full.

Fifth, none of the outcome definitions reported in the studies are tight enough to allow exclusion of other causes. PCR positivity on its own is not proof of infection.

As readers can see from the sheet, the outcome definitions when present are the epitome of vagueness.

We conclude that the body of evidence provided by the CDC lacks quality, is misleading and biased. There is a concerning overlap between the interests of the industry and the operations of the CDC, which raises further questions about the integrity of their findings. Consequently, any conclusions and recommendations are not underpinned by robust, reliable evidence.



This post was written by two old geezers who are ashamed of the modern CDC.

