Tom was recently contacted by the Washington Post, CBS News and the Boston Globe. Fame at long last!!!

The reporters requested comments on an HHS document dated 2 January titled Assessment of the U.S. Childhood and Adolescent Immunization Schedule Compared to Other Countries.

The three media outlets all more or less asked the same question:

“I’m reaching out b/c today I covered the HHS announcement about changing vaccine recommendations – and noticed they cited some of your work in their justification for changing the flu vaccine recommendations. Wondering whether you have any thoughts on that you’d like to share? How do you feel about their interpretation of your work?”

Share

Here is an archived copy of the POST piece.

CBS News, to our knowledge, did not write or broadcast a similar piece.

Tom was not aware of the HHS document, but his work attracted attention because the section on influenza cited his Cochrane reviews on the evidence for influenza vaccines. The HHS document apparently examines the evidence regarding the mandated vaccines for children under 18. There are so many vaccines in the U.S. schedule that Tom’s aged eyes could not count them, and they apparently vary from state to state.

Table 1 of the HHS document presents a comparison of coverage across nations; we leave it to the reader to read the text, if they wish. Make what you want of it. We will focus on the media inquiries.

Share

Below we reproduce the part of the document relevant to the media interest (page 23 of the HHS document):

“Influenza: The primary purpose of the childhood influenza vaccine in children is to reduce hospitalizations and mortality in children, as well as transmission to the elderly, who are of higher risk for death but there are no randomized controlled trials demonstrating these benefits.161,162,163 There are some randomized placebo-controlled trials for the influenza vaccine. The most comprehensive review was done in 2018 by the Cochrane Collaboration.164 They found that “in children aged between 3 and 16 years, live influenza vaccines probably reduce influenza (moderate-certainty evidence)” infections while “inactivated vaccines also reduce influenza (high certainty evidence).” Only a few of the trials evaluated school and parental work absenteeism, not finding a statistically significant reduction. There was no evidence about reduced transmission. The trials could not evaluate differences in hospitalizations or mortality, as there were none or few in either group, so they provide no evidence that the vaccines reduce hospitalization or deaths. There was not much information about children under 2 years old.

The conclusion of the Cochrane systematic review of randomized trials in children was that “Decision-makers’ attention to the vaccination of very young children is not supported by the evidence summarised in our review. Although there is a growing body of evidence showing the impact of influenza on hospitalisations and deaths of children, at present we could find no convincing evidence that vaccines can reduce mortality, hospital admissions, serious complications, or community transmission of influenza.”165

There have been some observational studies with mixed results. A test-negative case-control study claimed to show that childhood influenza vaccine reduces hospitalization,166 but that is a notoriously biased study design,167 with highly implausible results.168

While there is a scarcity of reliable safety data, the influenza vaccines are not without risk. The seasonal vaccine has been linked to Guillain Barré syndrome.169 During the 2009/2010 H1N1 influenza pandemic, the Pandemrix pandemic vaccine was found to cause narcolepsy among vaccinated children and adolescents.170,171 The Cochrane systematic review, noted that “the lack of safety data for inactive vaccines in younger children is particularly surprising given that the inactive vaccine is now recommended for healthy children six months and older in the USA and Canada” and that “the manufacturers’ refusal to release all safety outcome data from trials carried out in young children, together with obvious reporting bias and inconsistencies in the primary studies, does not bode well for a fair assessment of the safety of live attenuated vaccines.”172

Considering the evidence, and lack of evidence, it is understandable that public health agencies in different countries have come to different conclusions about the influenza vaccine for children. Among the 20 peer countries, only Austria and Canada recommend an annual influenza vaccine for all children >6 months and all adolescents. Another six recommend the shot for all children in selected age ranges. The remaining twelve peer nations do not recommend the influenza vaccine for all children in any age group (Table 2).

Based on both the evidence and uncertainties, the influenza vaccine should not be recommended for all children, but it should be available through insurance for all children >6 months old, through shared-clinical decision making.”

Tom answered the Washington Post:

‘Thank you for sending this interesting document. Our reviews and their conclusions are cited correctly. The reviews were stabilised in 2018, but they actually started in the 1990s and each has been through multiple updates. The story is told here.’

Nothing more has been heard from the Post. Similar answers were sent to the other media outlets.

We have covered the reviews and their findings, the Pandemrix story, and the case-negative design many times in TTE.

What do you make of all this? Should Tom have engaged more? Do you think the Post story was balanced reporting and non-ideological? If not, why does an endemic virus like influenza attract such attention?

Here is the final, simpler question to consider: Why do reviews that have been published for 25 years, continuously updated, covered in mainstream media, and republished in major journals suddenly attract so much attention? The conclusions of the earliest review in this trio, which focused on influenza vaccines in adults and was first published in 2001, have not changed in all these years.

This post was written by two old geezers who are puzzled by the sudden notoriety.