Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Seex's avatar
Anne Seex
4h

IMO Tom’s response is perfect. What more could he say? The evidence speaks for itself and, whatever the reason or motivation for journalists’ interest, any opportunity to highlight the evidence is a good thing.

Thank you both - hoping TTE gets more coverage in 2026.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
4h

Perhaps they didn't realise Tom isn't swayed by politics,or on the big pharma payroll. They are probably disappointed he didn't scream he had been misquoted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture