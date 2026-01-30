Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myra's avatar
Myra
1h

The following exchange made me smile…

Initial post by Jay Bhattacharya on the WHO’s insistence it never advocated lockdowns

https://x.com/DrJBhattacharya/status/2015422915764744340?s=20

…….

Followed by a response to Jay from Marion Koopmans, a Dutch Professor in virology, instrumental in the Dutch Covid response (the Netherlands was the only European country locking down for Omicron)…

https://x.com/MarionKoopmans/status/2015474766950392275?s=20

…..

Jay responded to her response and it was a classic! Definitely one for the virology history books.

https://x.com/DrJBhattacharya/status/2015497701232689267?s=20

Reply
Share
2 replies
Seb Thirlway's avatar
Seb Thirlway
42m

"WHO says it “only gives advice”

Governments say, “We followed the science”

As a consequence, no one fully owns the outcomes.

This unresolved accountability gap weakens the very institutions it was meant to protect and exposes the fault line in global governance itself."

Absolutely! This is becoming true far, far down from the exalted heights of the WHO and national governments.

Try asking a pub landlord about what their rules are about e.g. children, or vaping (which I always do in "stealth" mode anyway - why potentially annoy other people with clouds of vapour?). 9/10 times you won't get an answer. Not to what _their_ rules are, that is. You tend to get an aggressive "Urgh, it's the licensing condition" or "it's the LAW (and what kind of moron are you not to know this?)". Which is not true - or, given this Govt, not yet...

I have no problem with a pub landlord deciding how they want to run their pub - it's their pub after all. I just can't stand this constant, substitutionist abandonment of power and responsibility upwards.

Funny story, in contrast: years ago a (very annoying) employment agent told me she _had_ to have a full uninterrupted work record from me for the past 15 years or something, "because of Sarbanes-Oxley". Sadly I needed work (any work) badly, or I'd have told her (I've worked for US companies and dealt with it occasionally) that "Sarbanes-Oxley" is a _US_ law about corporate financial reporting...

People just love a bit of Authority to justify their own spinelessness.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture