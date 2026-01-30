On 22 January 2025, the US notified its withdrawal from the WHO. The withdrawal became official on 22 January 2026, after a one-year notice period required under the WHO’s governing rules pursuant to the provisions of the Joint Resolution of the US Congress.

The withdrawal marked the first time in history that a member state formally left the WHO.

The Trump administration justified the withdrawal by claiming that the WHO “mishandled” the COVID-19 pandemic, failed to reform its early-warning response, and lacked independence from political influence by member states.

The US has been contributing disproportionately large amounts of assessed and voluntary funds relative to other countries, particularly China. In 2023, the US donated $1.29 billion, making it the largest donor and accounting for approximately 12%-15% of the total budget.

The US plans to focus on bilateral partnerships and direct global health efforts through agencies such as the CDC and NIH, rather than through the WHO. This shift is framed as a means to restore accountability and transparency, ensuring that taxpayer funds aren’t supporting what the US deems ineffective multilateral bureaucracy.

The WHO, in its communique, expressed deep regret over the decision to withdraw, warning that it makes both the US and the world less safe. Furthermore, it rejected US claims that the organisation mishandled COVID-19 or lacked independence, stating it acted transparently, rapidly, and in line with scientific evidence throughout the pandemic.

Defending its pandemic response, the WHO states that it acted swiftly, sharing all available information rapidly and transparently while advising Member States based on the best available evidence.

The WHO stated that it recommended the use of masks, vaccines, and physical distancing, but at no stage did it recommend mask mandates, vaccine mandates, or lockdowns.

Or did it?

There are numerous instances in which WHO officials promoted restrictions.

WHO Director-General Tedros said that while lockdowns and stay-at-home orders can buy time and reduce pressure on health systems, on their own, they will not end the epidemic. Instead, he urged countries to use that “window of opportunity” to implement aggressive public health measures — specifically to find, isolate, test, treat, and trace cases and contacts.

So, technically, it did not issue global mandates; rather, it issued advisory public health guidance. As with other WHO guidance during the pandemic, they reiterate that the statements were expert recommendations and not enforceable orders for countries. Hiding behind the WHO’s lack of legal authority to impose lockdowns, mandates, or laws.

In March 2020, the WHO likely recognised that implementing test-trace-isolate-care systems was impractical due to insufficient testing capacity and a lack of evidence supporting such measures. The concept of test-trace-isolate was more aspirational than feasible. As a result, the WHO indirectly endorsed lockdowns.

WHO’s role is not to set policy as a government or regulator would. However, if the guidance from an advisory body predictably influences policy without bearing the consequences, this creates a legitimacy issue.

The WHO established high-level goals, such as suppressing transmission, but did not provide sufficiently operational or capacity-aware pathways for achieving them. Recognising that governments often resort to blunt strategies, the WHO is correct in stating that it does not set policy; however, it powerfully shapes policy development. COVID exposed that tension brutally.

In emergencies, science isn’t just informational; it becomes moral. Phrases like “Follow the science”, “Saving lives”, and “Doing everything possible” turn technical advice into moral and ethical imperatives.

WHO’s role is to provide technical guidance based on evolving evidence. Its guidance during COVID carried enormous political weight; governments treated it as quasi-mandatory, yet it remained legally non-binding. Governments treated the WHO as a policy setter, even though it was not formally one.

In normal times, advice is optional, and policymakers have time to choose among options. But in emergencies, advice is treated as a moral necessity and deviation is framed as negligence or denial.

But here’s the uncomfortable truth.

WHO says it “only gives advice”

Governments say, “We followed the science”

As a consequence, no one fully owns the outcomes.

This unresolved accountability gap weakens the very institutions it was meant to protect and exposes the fault line in global governance itself.

The WHO will never accept responsibility because doing so would imply authority it does not have. Doing so would threaten its neutrality, funding, and survival, and the global system has no mechanism to hold its advisory power accountable. This is the accountability gap, and WHO’s refusal to step into it is rational, even if deeply unsatisfying.

The problem lies in global governance itself, which lacks mechanisms to align influence, authority, and accountability during emergencies. Until that’s fixed, the scary issue is that every future crisis will replay out the same pattern.