In late November 2025, we reported on our quest for the reported possible harms of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine (AZD1222/ChAdOx1-S), since christened Vaxrevia.

We reported that the enablers at MHRA had released the information we sought.

The post contains the three downloadable pdf files reproduced below.

Here is the MHRA’s covering letter:

Together with the letter came the data we had requested, we must say to our great surprise. See the end of the post for the table of monthly spontaneous reports provided to us by MHRA.

The tables reveal that by March 2021, MHRA had received 15,146 reports of cardiovascular events and 1,014 reports of thromboembolic events.

Note: System Organ Class (SOC) is the highest and broadest level in the MedDRA (event coding) hierarchy. It groups medical terms by factors such as aetiology, purpose, and site of manifestation, with examples including “Nervous system disorders”.

HLGT stands for High Level Group Terms, the second hierarchical level in MedDRA. It organises clinically relevant events to facilitate data retrieval and analysis by therapeutic area or biological function. This is an important distinction. The “embolism and thrombosis” HLGT was grouped by MHRA following our request, but we cannot account for which bits of which SOCs make it up. So we will put this group to one side for the moment and focus on the reported cardiovascular SOC events.

By the end of March 2021, 23,914 cardiovascular and 1,050 thromboembolic event reports had been received.

Now comes the first punchline: the covering letter invited us to go and buzz around the Yellow Card Scheme (YCS) website and ask it questions, breakdowns and whatnots. We did.

This follow-up series tells the story of what we found.

This first post continues the original November 2025 series. It was written by two nosy old geezers. The TOGs, when asked to go buzz around some documents, gratefully accept the invitation.