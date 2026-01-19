Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
2h

Peter and all thank for the excellent comments. This is the first post in a series of 5. Two a day until Wednesday. What you will see by Wednesday will, let's say, surprise you.

We are trying to follow up all good suggestions but resources are what they are. At present we have 11 FOI requests at various stages of (non) response. And even when we get a response which seems sensible.....well, wait for it.

Keep following the series please and keep commenting.

Best from the TOGs

Reply
Share
2 replies
Myra's avatar
Myra
3h

My question is really with this level of adverse events reports how could they allow continuation of this vaccine post March 2021, and even worse how could they justify expanding the use of this vaccine to cohorts who were never at risk?

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture