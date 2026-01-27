The Vaxrevia Files 10
Choose your denominator
In a comment to The Vaxzevria Files 9, Helen McCardle reported she “used to like choose your own adventure books as a child. This is like playing choose your own denominator.”
So, Helen, let’s play.
The Vaxrevia denominators by source:
So, comparing the MHRA press release with Scare Agency figures for 28 April to 30 April 2021, 1,408,649 managed to de-immunise themselves.
Comparing the MHRA website with the Scare Agency figures between 31 March and 29 April 2021, 1,581,893 managed to de-immunise themselves.
We do not know how they did that, but it’s worth adding it to the game.
This post was written by two confused old geezers.
Sources: MHRA press release
Hi Myra, administration, use, doses, immunisation etc it’ a term salad which lacks clarity or thought. These are govt agencies putting out discrepancy data with definition, clarity or standardised output. Wastage is certainly possible but should that not be made clear?
Best, Tomoldgeezer
All odd, especially as these agencies just seem to write down numbers without actually looking at them and trying to work out what is happening?
I am trying to work out a reason for the loss of 1.4 million+ doses. Could it be that the difference is caused by waste? The vials contained 10 doses, but it is possible that there was wastage and some vials actually only injected 9 doses? So the higher number counted the vials used, the lower the actual doses given?