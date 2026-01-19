So, as invited, we buzzed around two web pages.

The first is from the GOV.UK Summary

It contains general statements about the reports. A report of a reaction does not equal a causal inference (this is a message repeated in every single document we found). Then notice the change in the coding of events in the Autumn 2022. This was as clear as mud, but it does not really concern us, as Vaxrevia was on its way out by then.

Further down, we find the statement

“All COVID-19 vaccines used in the autumn 2022 UK booster programme have been authorised for supply by the MHRA following a thorough review of quality and immunogenicity data in line with international regulatory standards. In trials, these vaccines elicited strong antibody responses to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and to variants of concern, sufficient to protect against COVID-19. Data are available on the impact of the vaccination campaign in reducing infections, illness and mortality in the UK.”

The statement on antibody response is highly disingenuous and highly misleading, as the MHRA’s own Expert Working Group (EWG) - the secret squirrels - concluded at the end of 2020:

Then we find the following further misleading statement:

“A number of detailed assessments of safety topics have been undertaken by the MHRA throughout the pandemic in relation to both monovalent and bivalent vaccines, and we have updated our advice on these topics accordingly. Overall, our advice remains that the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks in the majority of people. Further comments on use in specific populations and details on the specific safety topics can be found within the Section titled Analysis of data. The previous summary of COVID-19 Yellow Card reporting provides information on the monovalent vaccines used in the previous primary and initial booster campaign”.

The EWG secret squirrels in early 2021 were busy ignoring lymphopenia

and ignoring thrombosis reports, not to scare the public.

Moving on in the summary, we noticed Vaxrevia disappears from the rest of the 2023 report, except for a URL in ANNEX 1. This takes us to the Yellow Card page for Vaxrevia, which we’ll buzz through in the next post.

Now comes the second punchline: the government’s Coronavirus Vaccine Summary page contains misleading, evidence-free statements. These are contradicted by what we know, what we have shown and what we are about to show.

This second post is a continuation of the original November 2025 series. It was written by two nosy old geezers. The TOGs, when asked to go buzz around some documents, gratefully accept the invitation.