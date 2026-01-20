The YCS page is organised as follows:

Let’s start with the OVERVIEW of the Vaxrevia reports:

The table implies that each report contained an average of 3.6 events. So multiple possible harms. The strange use of the term “adverse reactions” surprised us. MHRA lectures any reader to death not to jump to conclusions, but the use of the term to us seems to imply causality.

Also note that 77.5% (194,375/250,582) of events were classified as serious, presumably meaning potentially life-threatening.

Next comes a similar table minus the reports originating from regulators and pharma:

The proportions are similar (3.5 evens and 78% were serious), showing that the vast majority of reports came from the public and healthcare, presumably concerned.

We checked this in the total report profile, which shows a breakdown by age group for all UK spontaneous suspected adverse reaction reports received for the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. The filters allow you to deselect the reports by the pharmaceutical industry. This reveals that the pharma industry submitted 6,566 reports out of a total of 244,016, or 2.6%.

Do you like this? DONATE

We assume that the two reporting streams have been de-duplicated if possible, but the quality of reporting may preclude it. Some double-counting may be possible.

This page also provides a general breakdown by age, sex and ethnicity. Click around if you like.

Now comes the third punchline: a concerned public or healthcare outlets provided a high number of reports of potentially life-threatening conditions following immunisation with Vaxrevia. We looked, but could find no analyses of these.

This third post continues the original November 2025 series. It was written by two nosy old geezers. The TOGs, when asked to go buzz around some documents, gratefully accept the invitation.