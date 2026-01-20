Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Situation Room's avatar
The Situation Room
11h

In the MHRA's Yellow Card Vaccine Monitor that through my First-tier Tribunal I got them to report and publish, four years after these realtime monitor was started, they made some astounding statements

🔴 ONLY 4,134 (13.7% = 1 in 7) reported an event considered medically “serious”.

SERIOUS = Death, Life-threatening, Hospitalisation, Disablement, Congenital.

🔴 The data raised no safety concerns in pregnant and breast-feeding patients.

(41% had at least 1ADR)

All of which made them conclude it was still safe!! Regulators continuing to Enable.

https://substack.com/@cherylgrainger/note/c-178673779

Reply
Share
Thomasine Cole's avatar
Thomasine Cole
11h

Are we also to presume that the reported yellow card events are likely to be only 10% of real events?

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture