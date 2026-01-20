The Vaxrevia Files 4
Major discrepancies between Yellow Card Scheme (YCS) and our MHRA FOI documents
Moving on in the YCS page to the TOTAL REPORT PROFILE we have reports by year. So we clicked Cardiac Disorder SOC expecting to match our FOI data.
Surprise:
The YCS website shows 9,255 reports in 2021 and 756 reports in 2022 for cardiac disorders System Order Class (SOC).
But the MHRA FOI team reported 46,623 and 1,356 respectively for the same years:
Now comes the fourth punchline: we have a 5-fold divergence between the YCS and our FOI-obtained reports. The difference is so large that it cannot be explained by chance, sleight of hand, interventions by Martians or Elon Musk. What’s going on?
We don’t expect the mainstream media to cover any of this, except for a few serious journalists who focus on important issues. So, if you’re curious or concerned, it’s time to start rattling the cage.
This fourth post continues the original November 2025 series. It was written by two nosy old geezers. The TOGs, when asked to go buzz around some documents, gratefully accept the invitation.
Something doesn’t add up does it?
Serious adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) were described to us as ‘rare’ or ‘very rare’ from the outset, but in my experience in UK General Practice, the cumulative risk of a serious adverse event didn’t seem to be as rare as we were being assured it was. I wondered about the cumulative risk, once all the rare events were considered collectively, so I too did a bit of buzzing around the MHRA tables back in 2021. It wasn’t an easy task, as the tables include quite a few strange ‘reactions’, such as ‘homosexual parent’, ‘tanning’ and ‘hair dye user’ (just enough oddities to give credence to the 'don't read too much into these data' message). I decided therefore to hone in on what looked like significant events with plausible causality and things we were seeing in our patients, families and friends.
Between 4/1/2021 and 3/11/2021 I compiled the following numbers from the tables for AstraZeneca (by which time 24.9 million first and 24.1 million second doses had been given):
Cardiac conduction, rate and rhythm disorders: 1505
Palpitations: 5438
Myocarditis: 147
Cardiomyopathy: 179
Pericarditis: 184
Pericardial effusion: 43
Cardiac arrest/VF: 230
Sudden death (?cardiac): 357
Circulatory collapse and shock: 209
Accelerated/labile hypertension and hypertensive heart disease: 1055
Cardiac thrombosis/ischaemia: 983
Which gave me 10330 total cardiac reports by SOC. I then removed the 5438 palpitations, as I thought these could include things like very benign ectopic beats - this gave 4892 serious cardiac reports or approx 1 for every 10000 AZ doses given (or about 1 in 5000 people vaccinated with AZ).
Added to this were:
Stroke and TIA: 2638
Given that stroke and TIA could be secondary to accelerated hypertension or AF these could theoretically be included in my list of serious cardiac reports, bringing the total to 7530 (or 1 in 6500 doses given or 1 in 3300 people AZ vaccinated by Nov 2021). Still a long way from your FOI numbers though, and I’d be really interested to get to the bottom of that discrepancy.
I also grouped together the potential arterial and venous thromboembolic events listed in different SOCs, because a clot doesn’t care where it ends up. I got:
Renal and ovarian vascular/ischaemic: 42
Hepatic vascular disorders: 104
Splenic thrombosis/haemorrhage: 33
Adrenal haemorrhage/infarct: 12
Ischaemic colitis/ischaemic GI necrosis/SMA syndrome/GI vascular occlusion/infarct: 94
Intestinal haemorrhage and perforation: 345
Retroperitoneal haemorrhage: 3
Pituitary haemorrhage/apoplexy: 3
Aortic dissection/thromboembolism/aortitis: 48
Arteritis and vasculitis: 237
Arterial thrombosis/embolus: 2193
CNS dissection/aneurysm: 8
Spinal cord ischaemia/disorder: 9
Stroke and TIA: 2638
Brain contusion/herniation/haematoma: 50
Hemianopia: 13
Cortical dysfunction: 270
Venous thromboembolism: 3124
Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and cavernous sinus thrombosis: 312
Peripheral ischaemic/embolism/necrosis: 125
Cardiac thrombosis/ischaemia: 983
TOTAL: 10646
So about 1 in 4600 arterial and venous thromboembolic reports/events per dose given or 1 in 2300 vaccinated with AZ.
Adding all the AZ serious cardiac and thromboembolic events together from the tables up to 3/11/2021 I got 14555 reports/events or 1 for every 1710 people vaccinated with AZ (or 1 in 3366 doses). If we factor in the under-reporting rate for the YCS, this more closely matched what we were actually seeing. The significance of this being that every single GP in the country would have seen at least one serious CV/thromboembolic event post AZ in their patient group, even if they weren't paying much attention or were disinclined to accept causality.
Obviously the picture is (one might ask deliberately?) clouded by the fact of there being 3.6 events for each report. If AF leading to TIA (hemianopia) is listed 3 times under these subheadings that would obviously lead to triple counting with my system, but just as plausibly the triple count could be Palpitations, Stroke and CT scan, in which case I’d only be counting one serous event with my method.
As a sense check I looked at officially acknowledged common adverse events in the tables and counted 92677 headache reports post AZ, which would be 1 report in 528 doses given, and 143153 fatigue/malaise/myopathy/arthropathy (1 report in 342 doses given). Again, factoring under-reporting this reassured me that there was no reason for us to discount the majority of Yellow Card notifications as being coincidental and unrelated to the products.
Carl and Tom shift some of that rubbish pile in the TTE office around and kindly offer Helen a chair