Moving on in the YCS page to the TOTAL REPORT PROFILE we have reports by year. So we clicked Cardiac Disorder SOC expecting to match our FOI data.

Surprise:

The YCS website shows 9,255 reports in 2021 and 756 reports in 2022 for cardiac disorders System Order Class (SOC).

But the MHRA FOI team reported 46,623 and 1,356 respectively for the same years:

Now comes the fourth punchline: we have a 5-fold divergence between the YCS and our FOI-obtained reports. The difference is so large that it cannot be explained by chance, sleight of hand, interventions by Martians or Elon Musk. What’s going on?

We don’t expect the mainstream media to cover any of this, except for a few serious journalists who focus on important issues. So, if you’re curious or concerned, it’s time to start rattling the cage.

This fourth post continues the original November 2025 series. It was written by two nosy old geezers. The TOGs, when asked to go buzz around some documents, gratefully accept the invitation.