By my arithmetic the outcome of the UKHSA Infernal Review should be in your hands today (being 20 working days from your request). I'm sure you will share it here.

Please note this information is commercial in confidence.

Of 49,031,112 doses, 247,763 (0.51%) resulted in a Yellow card report.

Given that Yellow card reporting picks up only a small percentage of events, I've seen it reported as somewhere between 1% & 10%, then this probably means that at least 5% of doses resulted in an adverse event. That said, 0.5% is bad enough!

Could anyone who follows its workings, point me in the direction of where this may have been covered by the Hallett Inquiry?

