The “Commercial in confidence” denominators
With the support of our readers, we asked the MHRA for data on the denominators for Vaxrevia recipients. That is: how many doses were distributed at any given time in the United Kingdom?
Doses do not equate to people, as the same person could have had multiple exposures or “boosters”.
But we are on fairly solid ground here, as in the first few months of rollout, no one would have had multiple exposures to Vaxrevia.
The Scare Agency’s answer was clear: buzz off, as the data is commercial in confidence:
Late at night, a doddering old geezer went here:
And found this:
These are the data (“usage”) that the UKHSA FOI team told us was: ‘commercially sensitive,’ not in ‘the public interest,’ and ‘discourages suppliers from future commercial partner relationships.’
In addition, releasing the information would undermine UKHSA’s ability to ensure a “fair and secure competition on price and overall value for goods and services in the future.”
Now, the fifth punchline: while telling us to buzz off, the data was always sitting on the MHRA website. Are the Scare Agency and the enablers part of the same organisation?
So, what else have bits of the MHRA and the UKHSA been up to and hiding under the cloak of commercial confidentiality?
What has become crystal clear is that the safety of their constituents is not among the UKHSA’s top priorities, despite the rhetoric. The MHRA does not appear to be much better, as TTE had documented.
We are not expecting the mainstream media to pick up on any of this one either, so folks, if you are curious or worried - start rattling the cage.
This post is a continuation of the original November 2025 series. It was written by two nosy old geezers. The TOGs, when asked to go buzz around some documents, gratefully accept the invitation.
