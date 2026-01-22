The YCS Overview reports the suspected adverse reactions received for the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

On first glance, the total reports seem to mirror the total doses given. However, this does not tell the full story.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was used in the primary and booster vaccination campaigns through the end of August 2022. Yet, as the data from Vaxrevia Files - 5 shows, in December 2022, 61 doses were reported as administered.

The YCS data report the dates of doses (per week) and the dates of reported adverse reactions (per week) over time. This permits the calculation of a rate of adverse reactions per dose per week.

In calculating this, we expressed the rate of adverse reactions per 100,000 population. We also report sensitivity analyses for delays of 1 week and 1 month, as well as no delay.

Towards the end of 2021, the rates began to climb substantially. For example, in the week of 27th December 2021, 452 reports of adverse reactions for 3,328 doses given - roughly1 in 8.

By the end of 2022, when the vaccine should have been put to bed, the rates had escalated beyond a 1-to-1 relationship. In the first week of December 2022, 52 adverse reactions were reported for 16 doses. By the end of the month, in the week of the 26th, there were 43 reaction reports with no doses given.

If we sum the doses between Boxing Day 2022 and the end of reporting (27 March 2023), across 15 weeks, the total is 775 reports for 2 doses.

If the data are reliable, these figures would suggest a long-term dose effect, possibly on slowly evolving conditions, triggered by or aggravated by exposure to Vaxrevia.

Access to the denominators allows for an analysis that reveals crucial insights into the rates of adverse reactions. However, although the MHRA publishes data that the UKHSA considers commercially confidential, neither organisation considers it worthwhile to conduct any safety analysis.

The question then is whose job is it to analyse the data and keep patients safe?

This post was written by two old geezers who feel like they are the last men standing.