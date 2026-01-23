The Vaxrevia Files - 7
If you don’t want to be confused, look away now.
The two old geezers are still buzzing around the Yellow Card data from the enabling MHRA.
Each time we go in there, though, more things don’t seem to add up. For starters, the MHRA dismissed their own answer to our FOIs.
As reported by GB News: “The confidential files show that in 2021 alone, the MHRA received 48,472 reports of heart disorders linked to the vaccine.
Last night, the MHRA dismissed the figures released under FOI and said the true number of spontaneous heart problems reported linked to the vaccine was almost four times lower, at 13,010. “
A spokesman could not explain the difference. He said: “We are currently reviewing previously released figures in more detail to identify any potential discrepancies.”
We agree it is difficult to mistake the figure 48,472 for 13,010. However, as we trust but verify, we checked the 13,010 figure on the Yellow Card Website for the cardiac SOC.
We got 12,466 reactions, and here is a breakdown by fatal reaction reports.
So out of 12,466 reactions, 237 were fatal. Or if we are completely tulallitap from old age, 12466 + 237 comes to 12,703 reactions. Still 307 short of the 13,010.
Well, let’s check again by ticking only fatal reactions on the YCS site:
Now we get 375 “serious report” fatalities, as opposed to the 237 by “reactions” with a fatal outcome. So, which is it to be? Should we flip a coin?
Confused? You’re not alone — the TTE Office is too.
This post was written by two old geezers who do not trust and often verify.
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hi Helen, we are all very confused. Monday's post will confuse you even more.
We keep plugging away, discrepancy after discrepancy and no one in a position of power is accountable. As you all know we were virtually forced into taking the stuff.
Best wishes, Tom
It's not so much the incompetence on display as the laissez-faire attitude of the MHRA.
They really didn't care.
Self-evidently, they had raced to approve a vaccine, & let's not forget this wasn't an mRNA product, that was killing people in significant numbers. Looking from the outside in you'd think there would have been a scintilla of introspection, a desire to see what had gone so disastrously wrong. That they would have examined how many had died etc. Not a bit!
But not only could they not be bothered to look into it, they couldn't even be bothered to cover it up.
Of course, a bit of a cover-up will happen now, facilitated primarily by MSM indifference, it's what we've all come to expect but it's no less shocking for that.