The two old geezers are still buzzing around the Yellow Card data from the enabling MHRA.

Each time we go in there, though, more things don’t seem to add up. For starters, the MHRA dismissed their own answer to our FOIs.

As reported by GB News: “The confidential files show that in 2021 alone, the MHRA received 48,472 reports of heart disorders linked to the vaccine.

Last night, the MHRA dismissed the figures released under FOI and said the true number of spontaneous heart problems reported linked to the vaccine was almost four times lower, at 13,010. “

A spokesman could not explain the difference. He said: “We are currently reviewing previously released figures in more detail to identify any potential discrepancies.”

We agree it is difficult to mistake the figure 48,472 for 13,010. However, as we trust but verify, we checked the 13,010 figure on the Yellow Card Website for the cardiac SOC.

We got 12,466 reactions, and here is a breakdown by fatal reaction reports.

So out of 12,466 reactions, 237 were fatal. Or if we are completely tulallitap from old age, 12466 + 237 comes to 12,703 reactions. Still 307 short of the 13,010.

Well, let’s check again by ticking only fatal reactions on the YCS site:

Now we get 375 “serious report” fatalities, as opposed to the 237 by “reactions” with a fatal outcome. So, which is it to be? Should we flip a coin?

Confused? You’re not alone — the TTE Office is too.

This post was written by two old geezers who do not trust and often verify.