Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
2hEdited

Hi Helen, we are all very confused. Monday's post will confuse you even more.

We keep plugging away, discrepancy after discrepancy and no one in a position of power is accountable. As you all know we were virtually forced into taking the stuff.

Best wishes, Tom

Reply
Share
Nick Rendell's avatar
Nick Rendell
2h

It's not so much the incompetence on display as the laissez-faire attitude of the MHRA.

They really didn't care.

Self-evidently, they had raced to approve a vaccine, & let's not forget this wasn't an mRNA product, that was killing people in significant numbers. Looking from the outside in you'd think there would have been a scintilla of introspection, a desire to see what had gone so disastrously wrong. That they would have examined how many had died etc. Not a bit!

But not only could they not be bothered to look into it, they couldn't even be bothered to cover it up.

Of course, a bit of a cover-up will happen now, facilitated primarily by MSM indifference, it's what we've all come to expect but it's no less shocking for that.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture