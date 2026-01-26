The two old geezers’ buzzing around the Vaxrevia data is beginning to bear fruit.

You may recall the Scare Agency refusing us access to the denominators, i.e. the numbers of doses of Vaxrevia used in 2021-2022.

You may also recall that our readers asked us to appeal and write a formal request for an internal review by the FOI team.

You will be delighted to know that we have received a fulsome apology from the Scare Agency and an attached pdf with the data.

And here are the data:

Victory for the TTE community! Are the Vaxrevia Files driving transparency and paving the way for a little bit of accountability?

Except that, oh dear, those dreadful bean counting Old Geezers are at it again.

The Scare Agency pdf (reproduced above) contains data by month (February 2021 to December 2022).

The MHRA spreadsheet contains data by week (January 2021 to December 2022).

So the two are not directly comparable because the days don’t match here and there.

The Scare Agency’s total “vaccines administered” in this new release is 38,337,133 (Just over 38 million) up to and including December 2022.

However, the MHRA’s total “usage” is 49,031,112 (a tad over 49 million) to the end of 2022.

The MHRA’s January 2021 “usage” is 5,000,088, which includes the first two days of February 2021.

The 5 million and 8 doses of Vaxrevia are not in the Scare Agency file, as the data list pasted above starts from February 2021.

So, adding the additional January 2021 MHRA data to the Scare Agency’s total gives an overall total of 43,337,397 doses. (5,000,088 + 38,337,133).

Stay with us if you’re feeling a tad confused.

The MHRA’s total “usage” is 49,031,112 as of the end of 2022. However, the Scare Agency is still short by 5,693,891 doses even after the adjustment for the missing January 2021 data.

To clarify, 49,031,112 is not equal to 43,337,221 unless you believe a difference of 5.6 million doses doesn’t matter that much.

This post was written by two old geezers who find more and more discrepancies each time they look, so they are tempted to look away - never.