Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
8h

Oh, I know: some WFH-minions have simply overlooked some data sheets and/or forgotten to put them into those spreadsheets. Don't judge them: it was a hard time, what with covid, lockdowns and the general stress, depression and anxiety these produced! How could those minions keep track of data under those conditions!

I congratulate the two old geezers for their inexhaustible work. Getting the scare agency to admit to an error, ins writing, deserves a medal.

Reply
Share
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
8h

Persistence paid off, keep at it. All agencies are getting away with lame excuses for not sharing data, like protecting individuals privacy and protecting intellectual property. It’s so comforting to have people who know how to read stats and have a discerning eye. We the people need to know the truth, our tax dollars weren’t intended to support cover-ups.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture