Trending upwards

Emergency Department Surveillance in England for Week 31 reveals acute alcohol intoxication is the only indicator trending upwards, surpassing its baseline.

Four

However, it's a different story for the ambulances. Four of the Ambulance Surveillance indicators for Week 31 are trending upwards. A bit of heat in Blighty causes all sorts of problems - riots, excess drinking and injuries from all those part-time sports enthusiasts.

Above baseline

GP Out-of-Hours Syndromic Surveillance shows that heat or sunstroke is trending above baseline. Now, if you thought this was a problem for the very elderly or the young, then you’d be wrong. There seems to be a lot of 15 to 44-year-olds getting hot under the collar. Odd given July 2024's average mean temperature was a blistering 14.8°C.

Five

Now, the NHS is broken, impacting patients waiting for a diagnosis. A dementia diagnosis now takes five months. The Telegraph reports that the average waiting time from referral has increased to 22 weeks—up from 13 weeks in 2019.

Now, if you have sunstroke, you’ll be seen today, but dementia, well, get in line—that would more than make the TTE office a little hot under the collar.

£12 billion

The Telegraph reports that a ‘Blood test for over-40s could save the economy £12bn a year if offered on NHS.’

The test says it detects common cancers and would cost £650m annually. It also claims it will ‘pay for itself.’ The TTE office can immediately save the NHS £650m. Any guesses on how we might achieve this saving? One clue: It has nothing to do with the heat.

7.62 million

This is the time of year when the NHS Should make hay and reduce the waiting lists. However, more patients than ever are waiting for treatment, as 7.62 million cases of approximately 6.39 million individual patients are currently on the list. Almost 302,700 of these patients have been waiting over a year for treatment.

With all the extra attendance due to the heat, alcohol, injuries, and ensuing winter woes, TTE thinks it's going to be a long time before the backlog is cleared. Throw in the problem of cold homes, and the situation looks beyond dire.

£500 Million

A UK healthcare property investor and developer has bought Canada’s Northwest Healthcare Properties’ portfolio of 14 private hospitals across the UK for £500 million. The hospitals are let on long leases to several private healthcare providers. With all the woes in the UK’s NHS - there’s always someone ready to make a dollar.

