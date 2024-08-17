9,513
In 2023, diagnoses of infectious syphilis increased to 9,513, up 9.4% compared to 2022 (8,693)- 2023 was the highest level recorded since the 1940s.
The UKHSA wants you to know that it is ‘tracking the syphilis epidemic in England.’ However, they seem to have little in the Health Security toolbox to arrest the current increase.
Increase in frequency
Want to know the officially accepted definition of an epidemic?
In January 2000, Earl Howe asked Her Majesty's Government this very question.
Lord Hunt of Kings Heath replied, ‘The epidemiological definition of an epidemic is an increase in the frequency of occurrence of a disease in a population above its baseline level for a specified period of time. The term epidemic can be used when describing the pattern of either infectious or chronic diseases in the population.’
So, there you have it: anything on the increase for more than a couple of days is an epidemic.
15,600
So far this year, there have been 15,600 cases of Monkeypox detected.
The WHO Director-General stopped short of declaring a mpox pandemic, defaulting to an outbreak, a public health emergency of international concern.
The presence of new shiny genomic technology worries the DG because of the "The emergence of a new clade of mpox.”
There’s nothing like technology to bamboozle policymakers, but what will it take to up the ante to a pandemic?
300
The WHO’s pandemic treaty has been amended approximately 300 times. The Treaty contains four interlocking definitions of the utmost importance: early action alert, public health emergency of international concern, pandemic emergency, and pandemic.
A “Public health emergency of international concern” means an extraordinary event which is determined, as provided in these Regulations:
(i) to constitute a public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease and (ii) to potentially require a coordinated international response.
So what will it take to get to Pandemic status?
So, let’s look at the pandemic emergency.
“pandemic emergency” means a public health emergency of international concern that is infectious in nature and:
(i) is, or is likely to be, spreading to and within multiple States Parties across WHO Regions; and (ii) is exceeding, or is likely to exceed, the capacity of health systems to respond in those States Parties; and (iii) is causing, or is likely to cause, social and/or economic and/or political disruption in those States Parties; and (iv) requires rapid, equitable and enhanced coordinated international action, with whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches.
As we previously wrote, the regulations could be made much easier to understand if they said, “A pandemic is whatever the WHO Director-General declares is a pandemic.”
However, one avid commentator said it would be when the K Is taken out of Monkepypox!
37,421,078
The number of articles indexed on Pubmed. The infodemic of too much information, including false, misleading or poor-quality evidence, is making it more challenging than ever to get to the truth, leading to a deep mistrust of everything academic.
10,627
In the week ending 2 August 2024 (Week 31), 10,267 deaths were registered in England and Wales, an increase from 10,169 in the previous week.
The ONS reports that the number of deaths registered in Week 31 was 7.0% lower than expected using their new shiny method.
The only week 31 with a higher number of deaths since 2015 was 2022 when 10,698 deaths occurred.
345,697
So far, up to week 31, the ONS has reported 345,697 deaths.
TTE thinks no one has a clue whether the number of deaths is above or below what is expected, particularly given that the government doesn’t want to take this issue seriously.
The post was written by two old geezers who aren't yet “demmick”.*
*“Demmick” has been recorded as Second World War British army slang for being on the sick list or out of commission.
In 2010 there were 493,242 deaths registered in England and Wales an increase of 1,894 , less than 1% compared to 2009. The age-adjusted standardized mortality rate (ASMR) was 1,017 (1,014- 1,020)
In 2015 there were 529,613 deaths registered in England and Wales, an increase of 28,189 (5.6%) compared with 2014. The ASMR was 993.2 (950.3- 955.6)
In 2020 there were 607,922 deaths registered in England and Wales, an increase of 77,081 (15%) compared to 2019. The ASMR was 1,048 (1045-1,050) which the ONS reports as about 37% above the average ASMR over the previous 5 years (but it appears to be only about 3% above the ASMR in 2010).
In 2023 there were 581,363 deaths registered in England and Wales an increase of 4.203 (less than 1%) compared to 2022. I don.t think the ASMR for 2023 has been published but the ONS reports in the third quarter of 2023 it was it 827.9 (based on provisional data).
You might conclude the size of the outbreak in 2020 has been exaggerated. I think out persecutions were clouded by significant changes in the character of our population..
Is zero a number? That’s the number of people the Imvanex vaccine was shown to be safe and effective in for monkeypox before they relentlessly begged to put it into the arms of my gay friends for the last year.
“Data from several animal studies showed protection against monkeypox in non-human primates vaccinated with Imvanex and then exposed to the monkeypox virus.”
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/imvanex
Granted, some of them get up to some wild stuff that you wouldn’t think was anatomically possible, but I would stop short of classing them as ‘non-human primates’. Why does the NHS and other organisations around the world think it’s OK to use gay men as a pin cushion for this stuff, which may be beneficial, harmful, both, or nugatory.