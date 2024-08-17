9,513

In 2023, diagnoses of infectious syphilis increased to 9,513, up 9.4% compared to 2022 (8,693)- 2023 was the highest level recorded since the 1940s.

The UKHSA wants you to know that it is ‘tracking the syphilis epidemic in England.’ However, they seem to have little in the Health Security toolbox to arrest the current increase.

Increase in frequency

Want to know the officially accepted definition of an epidemic?

In January 2000, Earl Howe asked Her Majesty's Government this very question.

Lord Hunt of Kings Heath replied, ‘The epidemiological definition of an epidemic is an increase in the frequency of occurrence of a disease in a population above its baseline level for a specified period of time. The term epidemic can be used when describing the pattern of either infectious or chronic diseases in the population.’

So, there you have it: anything on the increase for more than a couple of days is an epidemic.

15,600

So far this year, there have been 15,600 cases of Monkeypox detected.

The WHO Director-General stopped short of declaring a mpox pandemic, defaulting to an outbreak, a public health emergency of international concern.

The presence of new shiny genomic technology worries the DG because of the ​​"The emergence of a new clade of mpox.”

There’s nothing like technology to bamboozle policymakers, but what will it take to up the ante to a pandemic?

300

The WHO’s pandemic treaty has been amended approximately 300 times. The Treaty contains four interlocking definitions of the utmost importance: early action alert, public health emergency of international concern, pandemic emergency, and pandemic.

A “Public health emergency of international concern” means an extraordinary event which is determined, as provided in these Regulations:

(i) to constitute a public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease and (ii) to potentially require a coordinated international response.

So what will it take to get to Pandemic status?

So, let’s look at the pandemic emergency.

“pandemic emergency” means a public health emergency of international concern that is infectious in nature and:

(i) is, or is likely to be, spreading to and within multiple States Parties across WHO Regions; and (ii) is exceeding, or is likely to exceed, the capacity of health systems to respond in those States Parties; and (iii) is causing, or is likely to cause, social and/or economic and/or political disruption in those States Parties; and (iv) requires rapid, equitable and enhanced coordinated international action, with whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches.

As we previously wrote, the regulations could be made much easier to understand if they said, “A pandemic is whatever the WHO Director-General declares is a pandemic.”

However, one avid commentator said it would be when the K Is taken out of Monkepypox!

37,421,078

The number of articles indexed on Pubmed. The infodemic of too much information, including false, misleading or poor-quality evidence, is making it more challenging than ever to get to the truth, leading to a deep mistrust of everything academic.

10,627

In the week ending 2 August 2024 (Week 31), 10,267 deaths were registered in England and Wales, an increase from 10,169 in the previous week.

The ONS reports that the number of deaths registered in Week 31 was 7.0% lower than expected using their new shiny method.

The only week 31 with a higher number of deaths since 2015 was 2022 when 10,698 deaths occurred.

345,697

So far, up to week 31, the ONS has reported 345,697 deaths.

TTE thinks no one has a clue whether the number of deaths is above or below what is expected, particularly given that the government doesn’t want to take this issue seriously.

The post was written by two old geezers who aren't yet “demmick”.*

*“Demmick” has been recorded as Second World War British army slang for being on the sick list or out of commission.