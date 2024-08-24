10%

SARs-CoV-2 positivity was 10.0% from the week until 11 August 2024), which remained stable compared with 10.8% in the previous week. The good news is that schools are out, leading to a natural decline in infections at this time of year. But beware, it's only a couple of weeks before the inevitable September rise as schools return.

7.62 million

The current total NHS waiting list for consultant-led elective care stands at 7.62 million to June 2024 - The

The latest Referral to Treatment figures show that around 3.1 million patients have been waiting for treatment for over 18 weeks and 302,700 over a year. Summer is the time to make hay while the sun shines - unless, that is, you are in the NHS.

75%

The current percentage of patients in emergency care seen within 4 hours.

81 times

The BMA reports that the number of patients waiting over 12 hours for an emergency admission in July 2024 was around 81 times higher than in July 2019, before the pandemic. By winter, it could be more than a century higher.

$12,742

In 2022, the US spent an estimated $12,742 per person on healthcare—the highest per capita across similar countries. Switzerland was the second-highest spender, with $9,044 per capita. The average for wealthy OECD countries, excluding the US, was $6,850 per person; the UK’s spending was below average at $5,424 per capita.

The US seems better prepared for winter—it's just going to cost twice as much. Yet, America’s health outcomes are no better than other developed countries.

£ 21,000

According to the arch facilitator, the MHRA, the estimated yearly cost of funding the miracle monoclonal antibody Lecanemab for Alzheimer’s Disease for the one person for whom the biologic is indicated is a gross underestimate. The reasons will become apparent as our series unfolds.

£500

According to the Telegraph, pensioners’ energy bills will jump by £500 this winter. The decision to scrap winter fuel payment and the hike in the price cap means that pensioners, particularly those over 80, won't be prepared for the winter. It's only a couple of weeks into this new government, but it could be a massive miscalculation if the weather turns for the worse.

Here at the TTE office, we recommend enjoying the sunshine while it lasts.