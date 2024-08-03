2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2020 and 2023

The 2023 publication was Tom's seventh iteration of the Cochrane review on physical intervention to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses.

However, all it took was one opinion piece by the NYT to significantly influence the mask evidence. Writing in Unheard, Paul Thacker reports on the Leaked emails that reveal how scientists (e.g., Tom) were smeared.

Experience and expertise count for little these days in the era of social media and opinion.

22.3%, 23.8% and 21.8%

The ONS reports that in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively, 22.3%, 23.8%, and 21.8% of total deaths (all ages) in England and Wales were considered avoidable.

If correct, these percentages are staggering: In 2021, there were 139,495 avoidable deaths, and in 2022, there were 125,612.

Now, suppose anyone in government with any experience is listening. In that case, neoplasms remain the leading cause of avoidable mortality - it’s about time we prioritise those health interventions that make a difference and ditch all those that offer little or no value.

No one knows

In our post on Module 1 of the Covid Inquiry, Chapter 2, The System – institutions, structures and Leadership, does anyone know how many organisational structures were involved in the UK response?

We only know that no one knew what was happening during the pandemic. From the Inquiry, we now know that the answer to the bewildering array of organisations and constant reorganisations is to create yet more bodies.- Needless to say, these new groups will lack experience and expertise. But as we know, that doesnt matter anymore.

Zero

Andrew Banji doesn't usually shout in posts. But in his latest comment to Module 1, he asks: “In the diagram, WHERE ARE THE ACUTE CLINICIANS? I cannot see any?” We can't see any, either, Andrew. Can you?

Share Trust the Evidence

225,668

The number of UK deaths in the covid pandemic reported in Table 2 of the Covid Inquires Module 1 report. No mention, though, of the causes of these deaths or the veracity of this figure.

Putting aside the errors, omissions, and biases, the Inquiry passed on the opportunity to investigate the causes of death. Experienced readers of TTE will know that the Inquiry group is associated with poor-quality reasoning (is that groupthink?); experience tells us any analysis of the causes of deaths in the pandemic is a non-starter.

25

GPs have had enough. After the British Medical Association announced an immediate work-to-rule action, they will start capping the number of patients they are willing to see to 25 a day. 98% of GP members backed taking action, with the union saying a lack of funding puts practices at risk.

We have seen nurses, junior doctors, and consultants go on strike - but will the experience of GP strikes finally bring the NHS to its knees?

200

This week, the World Health Organization published an overview of Pathogens Prioritization: A Scientific Framework for Epidemic and Pandemic Research Preparedness.

The document outlines the findings of a prioritisation process involving over 200 scientists from more than 50 countries.

“By prioritizing research on entire Families as opposed to a handful of individual Priority Pathogens, this strategy bolsters the capability to respond efficiently to unforeseen variants, emerging pathogens, zoonotic transmissions, and unknown threats such as 'Pathogen X.' “

Experience tells us that it'll be more of the same next time - chaos and confusion - the only question is when?

This post was written by two old geezers who can’t count.