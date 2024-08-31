758,473 + 696,613 +430,000 + 350,000 + 330,000

The amount of US dollars paid by the top five companies (Eisai, Ely Lilly, BioGen, NovoNordisk and Genentech/Roche Ltd) to the Alzeheimer Association in 2023.

To clarify, the Alzheimer’s Association is there to help. You can even get a free consultation with a dementia expert on a freeline.

The AA leads the way by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximising quality care and support. Here at TTE, we thought this was the job of the health service.

£400 million

Up to £400 million of investment will support 18 new clinical trials hubs across the UK to accelerate research. This investment will support faster patient access to cutting-edge treatments, strengthen clinical trials, and improve medicines manufacturing in the UK.

864,000

The NHS waiting list in Scotland reached a new high, as 864,000 patients waited for treatment. More than 9,000 patients have waited at least two years for in-patient or daycare treatment in a hospital or outpatient appointment.

Those paying attention will wonder why there isn’t investment to ‘support faster patient access’ to care and treatments.

130,000

The DHSC considers over 130,000 people COULD benefit from life-saving health checks. However, the lack of evidence for health checks suggests funding should be directed to ‘support faster patient access.’

21

The CDC identified 21 new Oropouche virus cases in US travellers, raising public health concerns. What we get concerned about these days is quite something. Note that for now, it’s all gone quiet on the Bird Flu as the Oropouche is the next big thing—well, actually, as a virus, it's the next tiny thing.

9

Oops, we spoke too soon; the CDC is back on the case with a report in the first known cluster of human influenza A(H5) cases in the US associated with poultry exposure. In Colorado, 109 of 663 workers performing poultry depopulation reported symptoms and received testing; nine (8%) workers were positive for influenza A(H5). All nine cases were associated with mild illness, with conjunctivitis as the most common symptom. It's odd for a disease that's supposed to be a killer. That is, until you bring contamination into the equation.

£20

UK health insurance provider Bupa has launched a new subscription-based GP service. For under £20 a month, subscribers can access same-day GP appointments, prescription deliveries, and round-the-clock support through a dedicated ‘Healthline’. If only the NHS COULD deliver such a service.

32%

A BUPA Survey revealed that 32% of those surveyed said they would prioritise a GP subscription over their TV streaming services. If the NHS continues on its current path, it could be curtains for the TV streamers, unless Netflix or Amazon start offering faster patient access to a GP.

