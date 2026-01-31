6.9%

Do you recall the days of the superflu? Similar to COVID, it’s something those in power would prefer we forget.

In week 4, the influenza positivity rate decreased to 6.9% as of Sunday, January 25, 2026, down from 9.7% the previous Sunday.

NB.1.8.1

THE UKHSA reports the proportion of lineages among COVID-19 cases with a sequenced positive sample between 22 December 2025 and 4 January 2026. Of those sequenced in this period, 25.93% were classified as NB.1.8.1.

The office is curious when the variant sequence U5E.LE.SS will be named.

7.4 Million

The total waiting list stands at 7.40 million, comprising 6.24 million unique patients (some people are on the waiting list for more than one pathway).

The NHS Constitution sets a standard that 92% of patients should wait no longer than 18 weeks. yet 38% of patients are waiting more than this - so much for the constitution then.

71%

Over 7 in 10 (71%) UK adults would now consider private healthcare.

Seven million waiting, hips knackered, letters saying “you’re on the list.” Meanwhile, officials track virus sub-variants weekly. Can’t get a scan, but you get a spreadsheet. No wonder everyone’s eyeing private care; it’s privatisation by waiting.

68-page review

Two grumpy old geezers go looking for a government plan to stop hospitals spreading respiratory viruses and are proudly handed a maze.

Everyone passes the parcel, nobody answers the question, and the grand “manual” mostly forgets viruses exist unless there’s a vaccine for them.

After reviewing hundreds of pages, we found plenty on bacteria, panic about aerosols, and the 68-page review concluding—at great length—that nobody really knows much and needs more research. Funding? Trials? Actual plans? All missing. In short: lots of paperwork, lots of uncertainty, and 80% of winter sniffles quietly swept under the institutional carpet.

This post was written by two old geezers who are still searching for the plan.