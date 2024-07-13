2.3 million

Attended an emergency department last month. The number was up by roughly 70,000 compared to the same month last year. The Telegraph reports that the NHS partly blames a heatwave for the busiest June for A&E on record. The TTE office must be missing something, as we’ve had our overcoats on; it's been that cold and rainy.

Decreasing

The Ambulance Syndromic Surveillance System Bulletin (England) 2024 Week 27 reports that the Impact of heat or cold (Figure 4) trend was decreasing and was below baseline.

Now, wait on a minute - we thought A&E was full of people overheating.

12

If the ambulances aren't busy, it must be folk going straight to A&E. Yet, heat or sunstroke (Figure 14) attendees shows a decreasing trend below baseline.

Daily attendance for heat or sunstroke peaked at about 12 cases a day—if that overwhelms the NHS, it is indeed broken.

11.5%

We know what you're thinking - perhaps all that covid that has been in the media is causing the problem.

The latest from the Independent tells “visitors with Covid symptoms to stay away amid summer outbreak of new FLiRT variants.”

If only they had looked at the data, we can hear you say: “SARS-CoV-2 positivity decreased to 11.5% compared with 12.3% in the previous week.

7.6 million

The latest waiting list numbers show that the backlog has gone up again. Well, here at the TTE office, we can confirm it isn’t the heat or the covid.

16 years

Prof Lord Darzi has been asked to review the broken NHS, 16 years after he first reviewed it. In 2008, he led a review that recommended a relentless focus on quality of care. TTE wants to ask if Darzi’s review last time proved such a hit, then why do we need the same Professor, Lord, Sir, to sort it out this time?

The two old geezers will await the modellers to define the tried-and-tested measures. We’re also waiting for journos to ask some basic questions, like is it really that hot out there. Until then it'll be more of the same next week.