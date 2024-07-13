2.3 million
Attended an emergency department last month. The number was up by roughly 70,000 compared to the same month last year. The Telegraph reports that the NHS partly blames a heatwave for the busiest June for A&E on record. The TTE office must be missing something, as we’ve had our overcoats on; it's been that cold and rainy.
Decreasing
The Ambulance Syndromic Surveillance System Bulletin (England) 2024 Week 27 reports that the Impact of heat or cold (Figure 4) trend was decreasing and was below baseline.
Now, wait on a minute - we thought A&E was full of people overheating.
12
If the ambulances aren't busy, it must be folk going straight to A&E. Yet, heat or sunstroke (Figure 14) attendees shows a decreasing trend below baseline.
Daily attendance for heat or sunstroke peaked at about 12 cases a day—if that overwhelms the NHS, it is indeed broken.
11.5%
We know what you're thinking - perhaps all that covid that has been in the media is causing the problem.
The latest from the Independent tells “visitors with Covid symptoms to stay away amid summer outbreak of new FLiRT variants.”
If only they had looked at the data, we can hear you say: “SARS-CoV-2 positivity decreased to 11.5% compared with 12.3% in the previous week.
7.6 million
The latest waiting list numbers show that the backlog has gone up again. Well, here at the TTE office, we can confirm it isn’t the heat or the covid.
16 years
Prof Lord Darzi has been asked to review the broken NHS, 16 years after he first reviewed it. In 2008, he led a review that recommended a relentless focus on quality of care. TTE wants to ask if Darzi’s review last time proved such a hit, then why do we need the same Professor, Lord, Sir, to sort it out this time?
The two old geezers will await the modellers to define the tried-and-tested measures. We’re also waiting for journos to ask some basic questions, like is it really that hot out there. Until then it'll be more of the same next week.
Tut tut: destroying the sacred narrative of 'the planet is boiling' by disdainfully presenting actual numbers of people NOT succumbing to heatstroke - how very dare you!!
I can confirm it's flipping miserable up here in North Yorkshire. Grey, rainy and cold. However it is St Swithun's day on Monday and the forecast is for 21 degrees and partly sunny. So things are looking up.....re your comment Vivian, you won't find any mention in msm of the eruption of Hunga Tonga, an undersea volcano, so large it was seen from space, predicted to affect our climate for ooh the next 15 to 20 years.....