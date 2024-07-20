265

The number of staff the covid inquiry has on its books.

£196 million

The Taxpayers Alliance estimates the daily cost of the Covid Inquiry to be a substantial £ 136,907, contributing to a total cost of over £196 million.

The estimated cost would make it the most expensive statutory inquiry and the most costly on a per-day basis.

£376 billion

In the UK, we are pretty good at spending money and wasting it. According to the National Audit Office, spending on the pandemic totalled £376 billion from February 2020 to 31 March 2022.

16 times

The Taxpayers' Alliance report, which slipped under the radar yesterday, reports that the figure is so enormous “it could cover the cost of bailing out the banks in 2007-09 over 16 times.

The UK was second in terms of spending as a percentage of GDP, with the USA spending 26 percent over this period. But not to come second, the UK was one of the world’s leading spenders on covid measures; despite all this spending, the UK did not reduce excess mortality.

10

The Inquiry published its first report with ten pandemic resilience and preparedness recommendations.

240

Here at the TTE office, we have been inundated with requests for comments on the Module 1 Report, which extends to 240 pages.

0.67–1.18%

We're taking our time to wade through the document. However, as one eagle-eyed reader pointed out, the module 1 report summary table states there were an “official” 225,668 covid deaths with an infection fatality ratio of 0.67–1.18%.

With all the money and staff the Inquiry considers, there’s no need to question the covid narrative. You might want to check out the Age-stratified infection fatality rate of COVID-19 in the non-elderly population and our previous points about the problems with death certification.

A Group

One recommendation was that " groupthink" often undermined advice, “a phenomenon in which people in a group tend to think about the same things in the same way.” When it comes to assigning the cause of deaths in the pandemic, it seems groupthink is alive and well.

Two

The number of people in the TTE office - you get what you pay for. In the case of TTE, you get a lot for nothing, as opposed to covid, you get nothing for a lot. Have a good - cheap - weekend.