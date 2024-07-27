Ten years

Last week, Wes said the NHS was broken; this week, he thought the CQC is “not fit for purpose.”

An independent review of the Care Quality Commission (CQC) activities shows that one NHS hospital has not been inspected in more than ten years, and one in five services have never been rated.

Share Trust the Evidence

Eight years

A BBC investigation revealed the backlog at NHS clinics for adults' ADHD assessments is 8 years. The investigation suggests that at least 196,000 adults are currently on waiting lists across the UK. TTE wonders what Wes thinks of all this.

Three

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Trust has more than 6,000 people on its waiting list. Yet last year, it assessed only three patients. If you want to join the queue, it's worth doing the math—it’ll be the year four thousand and something before you'll been seen.

1.57 days

This week, O-negative blood stocks dropped to record lows, well below the six-day target.

The shortage is partly blamed on a ransomware attack, which has meant several major hospitals cannot run checks on patients' blood types. Doctors have been forced to use O-neg blood, draining stock levels. TTE wants to know what Wes thinks of the bugs in the system.

3,700

Well, now we know. A Microsoft bug caused the EMIS appointment and record system to disrupt 3,700 GP practices in England, sparking patient safety fears. These pesky bugs get everywhere.

A spokeswoman for NHS England said: "The NHS has long-standing measures in place to manage the disruption.” It's called pen and paper.

£86 billion

An economic study published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity Journal found that it isn’t the bugs that cost the NHS so much. The study suggests the cost of cancer, heart disease, dementia, and stroke will rise by 61% by 2050 to £86 billion. TTE wonders what the costs of the next pandemic will be, given we’ve just thrown £400 billion down the drain.

35%

Health Secretary Wes Streeting met with the British Medical Association's junior doctors committee this week to resolve their long-running pay dispute. Junior doctors have been on strike 11 times in the past 20 months, pushing for a 35 per cent wage hike. If only TTE were a fly on the wall, we could work out what Wes was thinking.

Level 4

The UKHSA, APHA, FSA and Defra have raised the level of the H5N1 situational assessment to level 4 with moderate confidence. The evidence underpinning this change is described in the updated risk assessment published the 17th of July.

Level 4 means they consider their is “sustained and/or multispecies mammalian outbreaks; increasing human zoonotic cases or limited person to person spread, linked to zoonotic exposures.”

Only one more level to go before Wes needs to break out the pandemic piggy bank due to human outbreaks. That’ll undoubtedly break the NHS unless Wes thinks otherwise.

This post was written by two confused old geezers who have lost count….of everything and don’t know what to think anymore!