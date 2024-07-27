Ten years
Last week, Wes said the NHS was broken; this week, he thought the CQC is “not fit for purpose.”
An independent review of the Care Quality Commission (CQC) activities shows that one NHS hospital has not been inspected in more than ten years, and one in five services have never been rated.
Eight years
A BBC investigation revealed the backlog at NHS clinics for adults' ADHD assessments is 8 years. The investigation suggests that at least 196,000 adults are currently on waiting lists across the UK. TTE wonders what Wes thinks of all this.
Three
Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Trust has more than 6,000 people on its waiting list. Yet last year, it assessed only three patients. If you want to join the queue, it's worth doing the math—it’ll be the year four thousand and something before you'll been seen.
1.57 days
This week, O-negative blood stocks dropped to record lows, well below the six-day target.
The shortage is partly blamed on a ransomware attack, which has meant several major hospitals cannot run checks on patients' blood types. Doctors have been forced to use O-neg blood, draining stock levels. TTE wants to know what Wes thinks of the bugs in the system.
3,700
Well, now we know. A Microsoft bug caused the EMIS appointment and record system to disrupt 3,700 GP practices in England, sparking patient safety fears. These pesky bugs get everywhere.
A spokeswoman for NHS England said: "The NHS has long-standing measures in place to manage the disruption.” It's called pen and paper.
£86 billion
An economic study published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity Journal found that it isn’t the bugs that cost the NHS so much. The study suggests the cost of cancer, heart disease, dementia, and stroke will rise by 61% by 2050 to £86 billion. TTE wonders what the costs of the next pandemic will be, given we’ve just thrown £400 billion down the drain.
35%
Health Secretary Wes Streeting met with the British Medical Association's junior doctors committee this week to resolve their long-running pay dispute. Junior doctors have been on strike 11 times in the past 20 months, pushing for a 35 per cent wage hike. If only TTE were a fly on the wall, we could work out what Wes was thinking.
Level 4
The UKHSA, APHA, FSA and Defra have raised the level of the H5N1 situational assessment to level 4 with moderate confidence. The evidence underpinning this change is described in the updated risk assessment published the 17th of July.
Level 4 means they consider their is “sustained and/or multispecies mammalian outbreaks; increasing human zoonotic cases or limited person to person spread, linked to zoonotic exposures.”
Only one more level to go before Wes needs to break out the pandemic piggy bank due to human outbreaks. That’ll undoubtedly break the NHS unless Wes thinks otherwise.
This post was written by two confused old geezers who have lost count….of everything and don’t know what to think anymore!
Someone quite close to me worked briefly as a CQC inspector a while ago now.
When their team arrived on the first morning, the trust, which was the subject of the inspection, hosted an "orientation" where they described their services and identified the various units, etc
The naive inspector asked if they could see the outcome or audit data, which might indicate the quality of the various services.
They were quickly told the CQC inspects process (not outcome) and outcome data would not be available to the inspection team. I don't know what grade the trust received in the end.
We're talking years now? Oh my ... But don't worry, all will be well on the NHS Data Front because, according to a (paywalled) report in the Times:
"Labour ‘won’t be squeamish about making money from NHS data’ - Ministers want to boost research by making it easier for companies to access NHS data" (https://www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/article/labour-will-give-drug-companies-wider-access-to-medical-records-99kbc8jr0 )
See - that's how to 'help the NHS'!