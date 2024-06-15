$12,555

The cost of America’s Health expenditure, which per capita is nearly $6,000 more than the average for comparable countries and $4,000 more than any other high-income nation.

77.5 years

In 2022, life expectancy in the US rebounded to 77.5 years, still 1.3 years below pre-pandemic levels and almost five years below the average among similar nations. When it comes to healthcare, you don’t always get what you pay for.

24%

Overall public satisfaction with how the NHS runs now stands at 24%. Long wait times for GPs and hospital appointments are the top reasons for dissatisfaction. When it comes to the NHS, it seems you get even less than what you pay for in taxes.

Zero

The amount politicians want to mention COVID-19 in the upcoming elections - when it comes to COVID-19, you have nothing for what you paid for. And you paid a lot; take it from two old geezers.

7.57m

The waiting list for hospitals in England reached 7.57 million at the end of April, up from 7.54 million the previous month. More than 300,000 people have been waiting for more than a year.

When it comes to being seen in a hospital in a timely manner you may have to pay for it.

£385m

The amount the Private health insurance market grew by in a year amid the NHS crisis.

Roughly 4.2 million people subscribed to medical cover schemes. Including dependants, 7.3 million people were covered in the UK—the highest number since 2008. Aa predicted - all of a couple of sentences ago - roughly one in five are paying to jump the list.

Five

As for Rishi, it has been a bad week - The waiting list for treatment was one of his five priorities for the government. When it rains, it pours - and if you're in the UK right now, it certainly is pouring down.

78

The number of publications recommending Trust the Evidence—not bad for two old geezers. When it comes to TTE, you certainly get more than what you pay for—have a good weekend.