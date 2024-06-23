10%

In week 24, SARS-CoV-2 positivity was 10.0%, compared with 8.4% in the previous week. It’s back, and you can hear the media cries—well, actually, you can’t.

At the same time rhinovirus is back: positivity increased to 9.4%, with the highest in those aged under 5 years at 24%.

1,504

In the week ending 7 June 2024, 14% of registered deaths involved influenza or pneumonia (1,504 deaths), while 1.3% involved COVID-19 (145 deaths). Normal service has resumed, and there is no interest in the latest data—but don’t worry—routine service will resume sometime soon.

£40 million

The amount Russian hackers are demanding from the NHS doesn’t seem much of an ask, given that we wasted £37 billion on the COVID test and trace program. However, if it's this easy to hack into the NHS, we may need old-school pen and paper soon.

84%

A BMA survey of 1,852 locums found that 84% cannot find work despite colossal waits to see a GP. The greater use of physician associates is pushing GPs to become Uber drivers. Perhaps Labour's weekend working strategy may actually work if you can take a taxi and get a doctor's consult at the same time—just make sure you have pen and paper to hand.

87%

Of 63 A&E bosses, 87% said NHS patients were “coming into harm,” 68% said patients were being treated in corridors, and 68% said patients were waiting in ambulances outside the A&E front door. TTE used to wait until winter to write about the health woes affecting A&E, but now it seems summer is the new winter - If only those GPs driving taxis could make their way to an emergency dept, the crises might be averted.

2,300

The number of citations in a 2006 Nature paper showing how amyloid oligomers could cause Alzheimer’s disease. Yet, 16 years later, the key images were found to be faked by the lead author.

The good news for scientists is that there seem to be no consequences—participating in scientific misconduct is career-enhancing. According to the NIH, the study was the fourth most cited paper in Alzheimer’s basic research since 2006, leading to $287 million of research into the oligomer hypothesis.

7.3%

The unadjusted death rate in Canada increased by 7.3% from 2021 to 2022. The BMJ reports. Canada’s excess mortality to the week ending 2 September 2023 was estimated at more than 1000 deaths a week. The BMJ asked why are so many Canadians dying. The TTE question, though, is why no one is prepared to investigate excess deaths.

5-14

The UKHSA reports in week 21 of 2024 that all-cause mortality was statistically significantly above the EuroMOMO algorithm baseline for those aged between 5 to 14 in England. So what’s the purpose of all this data and stats if no one ever wants to know the causes of excess deaths?

34

The number of TTE posts on the Cominarty Vaccine We’ve made the full archive available here. At the moment, TTE has more questions than answers. Regulators' collective silence means we’ll be unlikely to make any headway on reducing the uncertainties.

The TTE geezers have participated in many roles: As GPs, we never needed to resort to taxi driving, and as academics never needed to resort to research misconduct. As writers of TTE, we have worked to address the number of unanswered questions that needed answering. Given our current success rate, perhaps we should have been taxi drivers all along.