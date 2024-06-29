19

The number of posts in the John Snow series republished open access for all readers of TTE, starting with the Introduction.

10%

Surveillance data showed SARS-CoV-2 positivity increased to 10.0% compared with 8.4% in the previous week.

This sudden surge in cases has led to strange but predictable reactions.

The rise in cases has prompted Public Health Scotland to return to weekly updates. Mask-wearing has been reintroduced on the Isle of Man in medical settings due to a spike in Covid cases. We could be in this for the long haul if, as Manx Care’s deputy chief executive believes, "These are tried and tested infection prevention and control procedures.”

£1.4 billion

The BBC reports that unused PPE worth £1.4 billion was 'stored inappropriately'. Of the two billion items provided, 85% will never be used in care settings. If we had evidence for tried-and-tested strategies, we could surely spend the NHS pound more wisely.

First

Reuters reports that Finland will start bird flu vaccinations for humans in a “world first”.

Finland plans to offer preemptive bird flu vacs to workers exposed to animals. Given the risks posed by its fur farms, the country is eager to roll out vaccinations. At the rates of testing and seeking the H1N-whatever viruses, It won’t be long before owning a cat or a dog will put you in the at-risk group.

11th

The 11th strike of the NHS junior doctor pay dispute began this week. But with all the electioneering going on, it seems politicians aren't bothered about solving the conflict. With the realisation that many MPs are fond of a flutter, we’re surprised that no one has had a wager on their being a 12th strike.

23

The number of documents from 2012 to 2020 available from the Truth Tobacco Industry Documents Library. The documents reveal Philip Morris International's “recent activities mirror past practices to manipulate science, undermining PMIs proclaimed transformation.” How do giant corporations manipulate the market? This paper is one to read.

58%

The Guardian reports that almost six in 10 (58%) new international graduates thought their induction was inadequate, and nearly half (48%) felt anxious about starting clinical duties in the UK. Working in the NHS is hard enough, but starting work feeling lost, anxious, and unprepared isn't the way forward when caring for patients.

208 days

It's been a depressing week of TTE numbers, but all is not lost.

A randomised trial of an individualised, progressive walking and education intervention the median days to a recurrence were 208 days (95% CI 149–295) in the intervention group and 112 days (89–140) in the control group.

This week's tried-and-tested message is to get out and about for a weekend walk—enjoy.

The two old geezers will await the modellers to define the tried-and-tested measures. Due to unforeseen risks, we have not gotten rid of our cats, dogs, pigeons, mountain lions, red foxes, albino badgers, or striped skunks yet.