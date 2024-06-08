3
The number of cases of influenza H5N1 mammal-to-human transmission in the US. All three cases were in farm workers, were mild, and have recovered. However, no one has yet bothered to report the cycle threshold to determine if the “positives” were contaminated or infectious.
3
Talking of cows, 3 are the billion tonnes of CO2 they emit each year, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.
However, all is not lost. Bill Gates Esq, via BreakthroughEnerg, is funding vaccine research to disrupt the cow gut flora and stop them from producing hot air.
TTE commends this initiative if applied to the influencers, clowns, “experts”, and, in general, proponents of the 200 Covid restrictions put into place on the UK.
3
Don't they say all good things - or is it bad things - come in threes? This time, it’s terrible: excess death rates post covid have been excessively high for 3 years running despite lockdowns and vaccines.
26,106
Notably, the Altmetric Score of Cochrane review A122 (Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses) is 26106, making it one of the most accessed and cited pieces of research of all time. The review is tenth out of over 26 million research outputs, a testament to its significance and impact. However, it’s number 1 for controversy, given the recent u-turn by the Cochranites.
10,909
In the week ending 24 May 2024 (Week 21), 10,909 deaths were registered in England and Wales. The ONS report showed that this was 6.1% lower than the expected number of deaths,
In February 2024, the ONS changed its methods— allowing commentators to conclude that all is well. We still don't understand their methods, but it's clear that no one else does.
Our Farr diagram tells a different picture of what is happening.
4
This week, four London hospitals were the targets of cyber attacks: King's College Hospital, Guy's and St Thomas', the Royal Brompton, and the Evelina London Children's Hospital.
It seems Russian hackers are out to paralyse the NHS. If the BBC says it, it must be true.
The criminals were "looking for money" by targeting pathology services- looking down a microscope seems to be where all the money is. As we muted last week, the real pandemic will be the computer virus that requires doctors and nurses to go old school.
This post was written by two old geezers who have just been awarded the Order of the Concrete Sock to go with their boots and vest.
The more CO2 the cows emit, the more there is for plants. Satellite data shows the planet is getting greener; current CO2 levels are at a historic low, so could do with increasing, and anyway atmospheric warming precedes a rise in CO2, not the other way about. The main greenhouse gas is water vapour. And that's apart from the fact that most warming is attributable to other uncontrollable factors, such as the magnetic storms from the sun, volcanoes, el Nino etc. Not to mention the inaccuracy of temperature measurements, the tolerance for which far exceeds supposed increases...
On the cows - they are not creating methane out of nothing. It comes from the food they eat, and as that food regrows it absorbs all the carbon back. Totally circular. It’s the recycling we are all meant to do – cows do it better.