The Security Agency is on high alert as norovirus cases continue to rise nationwide. Labor confirmed cases from 3 to 16 February 2025 were 29% higher than the previous fortnight and more than double the 5-season average.

With their latest genetic tools in the bag, we’re told it is associated with the recently emerged GII.17 genotype. It's so reassuring that we have all this genotype testing to keep us safe and secure.

£203 million

In May and June 2020, PPE Medpro was awarded two contracts worth £203m to supply face masks and sterile surgical gowns amidst the pandemic frenzy.

Next week, the - Covid gravy train - Inquiry is back up and running, and Lady Mone and her husband, Doug Barrowman, will be giving evidence in secret. The Guardian reported that good old Doug pocketed ‘at least £65m from the profits of PPE Medpro, and had then transferred £29m into an offshore trust set up for the benefit of Mone and her three adult children.’

The issue is that the Inquiry may as well be in secrecy these days as no one really cares what it gets up to anymore.

61,000

The BBC reports that more than 61,000 UK patients require Creon that is in short supply, including those with pancreatic cancer, cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis.

Now here’s an idea for Wes: build a factory that makes generic drugs in the UK. Try starting with some Creon, as shortages are predicted to last until 2026.

5,800

The US government has ended funding for some 5,800 global health programs. Some of these projects will be wasteful, but the New York Times reports that the funding cuts include Polio, HIV, Malaria, and Nutrition Programs Worldwide. The NY Times reports that the funding ‘included a $131 million grant for UNICEF’s polio immunisation campaign and a $90 million contract for malaria prevention, which would have provided mosquito nets and treatments for 53 million people.’

I think we can say we are entering a new order where the reduction in funding will impact global health. What happens next is anyone's guess

73,000

Now for the TTE’s Department of the Obvious report. A study involving over 73,000 individuals who used wearable devices to monitor their activity levels, presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 77th Annual Meeting, found that people who engage in moderate to vigorous physical activity are significantly less likely to develop dementia, stroke, anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders.

There is only one answer to this study: stop reading TTE, leave your screen behind, and get outside and exercise.

This post was written by two old geezers who are off out to exercise.